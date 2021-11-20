Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: Third-Quarter Analysis

It’s really just a matter of running out the clock at this point. Notre Dame has this game against Georgia Tech well in hand, but the scoreboard dictates there still is football to be played. Though the teams will play on, there isn’t a lot left to decide here. That’s the thought process as the Irish have a 55-0 lead after the third quarter.

The first three punts of the quarter ended in punts. At one point, Jack Coan nearly was sacked for a safety, but he got rid of the ball just in time. Perhaps that was enough to convince Brian Kelly that it wasn’t worth putting his top quarterback at further risk because he put Tyler Buchner in the next time the offense took the field. The underclassman ran for 68 yards on his first play, setting up a 26-yard field goal from Jonathan Doerer.

When the Yellow Jackets regained possession, Jordan Yates had a 54-yard run to put his team in the red zone for the first time. On third-and-6 at the Irish’s 11-yard line, Isaiah Foskey sacked Yates and forced a fumble, which Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa picked up and ran 70 yards the other way for the Irish’s second defensive touchdown of the game. An NBC interview with Tagovailoa-Amosa‘s family that took place right after indicated how emotional of a moment this was for the senior, who lost his dad in August.

With little left to play for except pride, the Yellow Jackets’ offense simply tried to move the ball and mostly used a running attack to get into Irish territory. A third-down sack from Howard Cross put the Yellow Jackets back in their own territory and forced them to punt again. That ended the quarter, and the game can’t end soon enough for the Yellow Jackets.

