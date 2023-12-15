Notre Dame vs. Georgetown basketball: How to watch, time, TV channel

Former Big East men's basketball rivals Notre Dame and Georgetown will renew their series on Saturday in South Bend, playing each other for the first time since 2013.

It's been even longer since the Fighting Irish have grabbed a win against the Hoyas: a 69-55 victory on Dec. 29, 2010, in the conference opener for both teams at the Joyce Center.

Both are big names in college basketball lore, but each is looking to find momentum back to the top of their respective conferences. The teams are a combined 10-9 coming into this game, so a win is crucial to both teams.

Here's what you need to know heading into Saturday's game.

When is the Notre Dame-Georgetown basketball game? Is it on TV?

∎ WHO: Notre Dame (4-5) vs. Georgetown (6-4)

∎ WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149)

∎ WHEN: Saturday, 2:15 p.m. ET

∎ TV: The CW (check your local listings).

∎ RADIO: WSBT (960 AM).

Scouting the Hoyas

North Carolina transfer Dontrez Styles scored 19 points with five rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Texas transfer Rowan Brumbaugh added 14 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists in Tuesday’s 71-54 home victory over Coppin State. The win snapped a two-game losing streak (TCU, Syracuse) for Georgetown, which allowed 14 first-half points, forced 18 turnovers and had a season-high 13 steals. Sophomore guard Jayden Epps, the Hoyas’ leading scorer (18.9 ppg., in 33.0 mpg.) and in the Big East, missed the game with an undisclosed illness. … Head coach Ed Cooley is in his first season at Georgetown after 12 years at Providence, his alma mater, where he took the Friars to seven NCAA tournaments. … Georgetown returned one starter off last year’s team that finished 7-25 overall, 2-18 and in 11th place – last – in the Big East. The Hoyas were picked this preseason to finish eighth in the Big East. Like the Irish, the Hoyas returned only three scholarship players off last year’s squad. … Georgetown’s roster features three freshmen and 10 transfers, including two former Atlantic Coast Conference players in guard Jay Heath (Boston College) and forward Ismael Massoud (Wake Forest). … Georgetown lost its only road game this season at Rutgers. Its other loss is to Holy Cross. … The Hoyas carry an NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking of 240. … This is the first of a two-game agreement between the teams, who meet next season in Washington.

Scouting the Irish

Saturday's game starts a season-long six-game homestand for Notre Dame, which is 3-1 at home. The Irish have seen their home attendance drop in each of the last three games – from 7,338 (Niagara) to 5,742 (Western Carolina) to 5,179 (Maryland Eastern Shore) to 4,883 (Western Michigan). ... Freshman guard Markus Burton has scored at least 20 points three times in his first nine collegiate games. He's coming off 20 points and a career-high four steals in Saturday’s loss at No. 7 Marquette. Burton leads the Irish in scoring (15.7 ppg.) and is the only one averaging double figures. … Notre Dame enters the weekend ranked 335th (out of 362 Division teams) for scoring offense (64.2 ppg.), 307th for field goal percentage (.409), 327th for 3-point field goal percentage (.277), 292nd for free throws made (11.6), tied for 308th for free throws attempted (15.7) and 314th for assist/turnover ratio (0.81). Its best national ranking is 47th for fouls per game (14.9). … Notre Dame does not have a single player in the Top 15 for minutes played in the ACC (minimum 31.95 mpg.) after placing three in the top 15 last season. … This is the second straight Big East opponent for Notre Dame, which went 171-137 in 18 seasons in the Big East. It last beat a Big East team on Nov. 24, 2018, a 95-70 home win over DePaul. … The Irish NET ranking is 188.

Quoting the Irish

"I don't mind playing on the road. I think all of us enjoy it, too, kind of getting out in a different atmosphere and stuff (but) playing at home is definitely nice, for sure. Our next stretch of home games is going to be good. Hopefully we can pick up some good wins at home that are going to be much-needed for us."

-Irish junior guard J.R. Konieczny on the start of a six-game homestand

-Tom Noie

