Notre Dame vs Duke: Confidences & Concerns

This is going to be a tough week for anyone who feels favorably about Notre Dame Football. The coaches, the players, and most certainly the fans. Let’s be very clear and direct. The Ohio State loss was not just any run-of-the-mill loss. It’s going to hurt, it’s going to sting, and because of the way it happened, it’s going to linger.

In many ways one could argue Notre Dame’s staff must have their best week of coaching yet before heading to Duke.

At Night.

With them undefeated.

Gameday present.

Their side flying high while those in the Irish’s corner feel like they’ve been run over by a truck physically and emotionally. Everyone is drained. This is a tricky spot for Notre Dame for many reasons. How will they respond after last week’s heartbreak?

Let’s take a look at some confidences and concerns Notre Dame fans may have entering this game with their emotional tanks on empty.

Confidence 1-Notre Dame's Roster

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Duke is off to a great start this year. They are undefeated, have a huge win over Clemson in their pocket, and have an exciting play-making quarterback Riley Leonard. While acknowledging this and giving it due respect, Notre Dame has a much stronger overall roster.

This isn’t basketball. The difference between these two operations in terms of recruiting and talent is not close. The Irish just have way more horses. Period. This of course doesn’t guarantee any wins, but it is nice to have a clear physical advantage entering a tough road game.

Confidence 2-Motivation

USA TODAY SPORTS

The Irish players have to be just as angry or even more so about last week’s outcome than the fans are. It was genuinely devastating in the most Bush Pushiest of ways. How the players channel this emotion and energy into this week’s contest will go a long way to keeping the season on track.

I’d like to think Notre Dame enters this game angry. I want to see them play that way. There is no longer anything that can be done to rewrite the ending of the Ohio State game, the best thing the Irish can do is take their frustrations out on Duke.

Confidence 3-Marcus Freeman

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Marcus Freeman is supremely tied to reality. He understands that the players are humans and that this will be a long, tough week. These are brutal circumstances to prepare for a night road game against an undefeated team. But if there’s anyone I trust to navigate the emotional ship through rocky seas, it’s Marcus. He’s got a great feel for his team and it shows.

It won’t be easy, but he will find a way to get the boys to fight through this stretch of adversity. A large part of me believes the players may do a much better job than the fans on moving on. I hope this proves to be true. Now is the time for team leaders to step up and ensure this week of practice goes as well as possible.

Concern 1-Mike Elko

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Elko used to be a Notre Dame man. One that the fan base and media both respected as a coach and as a human. He and Freeman are both on the very short list of genuinely good guys you want to see succeed in a business full of absolute snakes and or egomaniacs.

Elko is very intelligent, he fully understands the dynamics in play and how they favor his side. At home. Undefeated. ESPN Gameday vibes. Upset in hand already. And most importantly, he knows how much of a gut punch the Ohio State result was for Irish nation. He smells Leprechaun blood in the water and will go for the kill shot. He’s a good coach riding momentum. The Irish simply must overcome.

Concern 2-Polar Opposites

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Everything about the lead-up to this game favors Duke. Every last detail. They are at home, they are undefeated, Gameday will be there, it’s at night, they already have confidence they can pull an upset, etc. While I’m certain Notre Dame has much more talent than the Blue Devils, they certainly have the momentum.

Duke doesn’t get many of these opportunities for football. They are going to go all out. It isn’t just Elko that sees the Irish as a wounded animal but the fans as well. The stadium is not large, but it will be as loud as possible for this bout. Meanwhile, on the Notre Dame end, the fans are emotionally drained, and the players are physically and emotionally drained. This is a lot to overcome in a must win game. Notre Dame needs to dig deep and play mad.

Concern 3-Riley Leonard

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Riley Leonard, Duke’s QB is the engine of the team, much the way Hartman is for Notre Dame. After his early season performance knocking off Clemson, confidence facing an allegedly superior opponent will certainly not be an issue.

Leonard is the type of player Notre Dame cannot afford to let get hot. The rest of the team and the fans will feed into it and it could turn into a long night for the Irish defenders. Notre Dame must be prepared for a fierce battle, Duke is going to give it all they have. This is their moment in the spotlight.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire