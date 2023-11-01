Notre Dame vs Clemson: Confidences & Concerns

In an ideal world, Notre Dame versus Clemson in November would be a game with playoff implications, not only for both teams involved but for the country as well. As it turns out, that won’t be the case as these two squads will meet with a total of six losses on their combined ledger. But that doesn’t mean the game isn’t important or doesn’t matter.

This will be Notre Dame’s toughest remaining game. If they can manage to notch a victory in Death Valley, the path to 10-2 looks very promising with games against Wake and Stanford remaining. Let’s examine some confidences and concerns Irish fans may have entering this matchup between two teams that had playoff aspirations that won’t be fulfilled regardless of the outcome.

Confidence 1-Clemson Is Down

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Dabo Swinney is a proven Championship winning coach. Nothing can take that away from him. But his team is really struggling this year. How much are they struggling? The Tigers are 4-4 overall and 2-4 in their conference. Trouble is afoot.

The Clemson vibes are bad, fan ager is growing and doubt has been cast over the direction of the team. If ever there were a good time to have to play Clemson at their place, this would be as good as it gets for an opponent. Noon start in front of a crowd that is thinking negative thoughts. It’s on the Irish to put the Tigers out of their misery.

Confidence 2- Irish Defense

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame’s defense is playing lights out right now. They are playing with confidence, momentum, and a ton of energy. And they are being rewarded for it with boatloads of turnovers and splash plays that crush the souls of opponents.

Clemson’s biggest issues have come on offense this year. Cade Klubnik is a young QB struggling to find comfort and footing, and the offense lacks rhythm and consistency. The Notre Dame defense will be licking their chops looking forward to another opportunity to cause mayhem for the opposition.

Confidence 3- Irish Know What Is On The Line

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame knows that to have any chance at making a semi-prestigious New Year’s Six Bowl is to win the rest of their games. They also know that this one will be the toughest remaining game. The Irish have a lot of momentum right now and the Tigers have none. That vibe is palpable, and Notre Dame must take full advantage.

I fully expect the Irish to ride into Death Valley with confidence, not cockiness, and with Dabo destruction in mind. Clemson is down and the Irish have a chance to put them out. Will they take full advantage?

Concern 1- Clemson's Talent

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson’s 4-4 record speaks for itself in many ways, but it doesn’t tell the full story. In terms of raw talent, the Tigers are a top-10 team. They just haven’t played like it. This is always dangerous.

If Notre Dame plays a sloppy game Saturday, they could very well get beat. While there are certainly reasons for optimism, it’d be a huge mistake for any Irish fan to overlook this team simply based on record. They have much more talent than the results would suggest.

Concern 2- Anger & Revenge

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Dabo Swinney is not having a good year. His team has lost 4 ugly games and the media hasn’t been thrilled with the way he’s been speaking about it. Right now Dabo has got to be furious about where his team is at.

On top of the struggles this year, no doubt Dabo hasn’t forgotten about his team’s trip to South Bend last year which was an embarrassment for both him and all Tiger fans. Notre Dame must prevent what they did to Clemson last year being reversed this time around. Revenge and anger are real, tangible emotions that must be recognized entering this game.

Concern 3- Irish Offensive Inconsistency

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Most of Clemson’s issues this year relate to the offense featuring a young struggling QB and a penchant for untimely back-breaking turnovers and mental errors. But their defense only allows 21 points per game and many of them are off of short fields due to inept offense.

This is the most intriguing part of this matchup to me. Notre Dame’s often inconsistent offense against a Tiger defense that plays well enough to win most game but that hasn’t been getting the needed help on the other side of the ball. Can the Irish put together a solid game plan and execute? We’ll soon find out.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire