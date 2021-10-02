Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati score, live updates: Live game results for college football matchup today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NBC Sports Staff
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Notre Dame hosts Cincinnati in South Bend this afternoon in what should be a thrilling top 10 college football matchup. The Fighting Irish, ranked #9, are 4-0 to start the 2021 season after beating Purdue and Wisconsin over the last two weeks. The Irish scored 31 unanswered points last Saturday, defeating the Badgers 41-13. Brian Kelly became the winning coach in Fighting Irish history with last Saturday’s win, passing the previous record set by 1951 College Football Hall of Fame inductee Knute Rockne.

The #7 ranked Cincinnati Bearcats are 3-0 and coming off of a bye week. Fourth-year starting quarterback Desmond Ridder is coming off of a 2020 season where he won the award for AAC Offensive Player of the Year. Today’s matchup will be the first meeting between the two schools since the Irish defeated the Bearcats 58-0 in 1900.

Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati score

Live score: Cincinnati 17, Notre Dame 0

2nd quarter, 0:40 (CIN): Desmond Ridder pass complete to Tre Tucker for 27 yds for a Touchdown (Cole Smith XP)

2nd quarter, 10:32 (CIN): Cole Smith 23 yd Field Goal GOOD

2nd quarter, 12:09 (CIN): Desmond Ridder pass complete to Leonard Taylor for 1 yard for a Touchdown (Cole Smith XP)

Follow live game coverage and up-to-date college football scores including this game here.

What time and channel is the Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati game on?

Coverage of Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati will start at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Viewers can also stream the game live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Mike Tirico and Drew Brees will call today’s game with Kathryn Tappen as the sideline reporter.

RELATED: No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 7 Cincinnati: Time, TV, Preview & Prediction

More from the NBC Sports press release on Notre Dame on Peacock:

Notre Dame Football coverage will stream on Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers. Viewers can sign up at peacocktv.com. Peacock is widely available across devices, details here.

Click here to see the full 2021 Notre Dame football schedule.

Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati updates, live coverage

Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati score, live updates: Live game results for college football matchup today originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories