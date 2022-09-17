College Football Schedule, Predictions, Scoreboard, Game Previews, Lines: Week 3
College football schedule, predictions, game previews and TV for Week 3
College football schedule, predictions, game previews and TV for Week 3
Blake Corum tied a Michigan football record with five rushing TDs and the Wolverines shut out UConn, 59-0, on Saturday in Ann Arbor.
Big Ten schedule and previews for all of the Week 3 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Penn State at Auburn, Michigan State at Washington, and Oklahoma at Nebraska
All your viewing information here
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton says that if they can get more first downs, it may mean more touches for RB Dameon Pierce.
The College GameDay crew made their picks for Auburn vs. Penn State
College football’s biggest teams continue their 2022 seasons during Saturday's Week 3 action. Here's a rundown of the day.
Scott Frost was supposed to be coaching Saturday against Oklahoma. Instead, he was fired just three games into his fifth season. What went so wrong?
Tyler James and Eric Hansen preview Saturday's game between Notre Dame (0-2) and California (2-0) in Notre Dame Stadium (2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC) with a series of prop bets and final score predictions.We want to see if you can do better than them this season, so we're inviting Inside ND Sports subscribers to submit their predictions on The Insider Lounge.
Clemson football enters Saturday night's game riding a 35-game home winning streak. Here's a scouting report and score prediction vs. Louisiana Tech.
TOKYO (Reuters) -Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tumbled to its lowest level since he took office, hit by growing anger over a state funeral for slain former leader Shinzo Abe and his ruling party's ties to a controversial church, an opinion poll showed. Kishida's support fell to 32.3% from 44.3% a month before, according to the survey by Jiji news agency conducted at the weekend - approaching what is widely seen as a "danger level" of 30% that signifies a government may run into trouble carrying out its political agenda.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Stetson Bennett went 16 for 23 for 284 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as No. 1 Georgia beat South Carolina 48-7 on Saturday. The Bulldogs (3-0) nearly had a second shutout of the season in their Southeastern Conference opener, but the backups allowed a touchdown pass with 53 seconds to go. Tight end Brock Bowers had five catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score.
Photo courtesy of Maine Football Arguably the biggest surprise of Boston College's 2022 schedule reveal was a non-conference game against an FCS opponent: Maine.Only because of the game's kickoff time.
Big money payouts and the tour's ties to Saudi Arabia and its human rights abuses have made the new series controversial.
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for a powerful storm to bring rain and what would be the season's first mountain snow to Northern California from Sunday through Monday. A sprawling area of low pressure in the eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to track southeast this weekend and remain off the Pacific Northwest coast. It is then predicted to stall out and perhaps even track a bit to the west before it eventually moves onshore in Northern California. This system app
Gov. Gavin Newsom has called out Florida's governor to a debate. Newsom took to Twitter and challenged Gov. Ron DeSantis, days after the Florida governor accused Newsom's brain function of being muddled due to his hair gel. "Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you're struggling, distracted and busy playing politics with people's lives. Since you have only one overriding need -- attention -- let's take this up to debate. I'll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day @CNN," Newsom said in his tweet.
Two buses of migrants were dropped off Thursday morning outside Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in northwest Washington, D.C.
In one town, the powerful rush of water pushed a car onto a second-story balcony, while elsewhere parked vehicles were crumpled on top of each other in the streets. “It wasn't a water bomb, it was a tsunami," Riccardo Pasqualini, the mayor of Barbara, told Italian state radio about the sudden downpour Thursday evening that devastated his town in the Marche region near the Adriatic Sea.
Jim Donovan reports.
Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
Looking ahead to NAU football's game against North Dakota