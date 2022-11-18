Notre Dame vs Boston College prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Notre Dame vs Boston College Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame vs Boston College How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN

How To Watch: NBC Peacock

Record: Notre Dame (7-3), Boston College (3-7)

Why Boston College Will Win

Where did that come from?

In the midst of a disastrous season, Boston College pulled out a shocker in a 21-20 win over NC State on the road. QB Phil Jurkovec was out – he’s questionable for this – but Emmett Morehead threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns and the defense came up with four takeaways to pull if off.

Now they have to do that all over again.

There’s no running game whatsoever, but the passing attack should bomb away and keep firing. There won’t be anything happening down the field, but the short, quick throws need to keep the Irish defensive back seven on its heels. However …

Why Notre Dame Will Win

Welcome to South Bend, Indiana in mid-November.

It’s going to be windy, it’s going to be really cold, and none of it aligns with a Boston College offense that doesn’t run at all and can’t get the O moving without coming up with at least 300 yards through the air.

Boston College is 3-1 when throwing for 300 and 0-6 when it doesn’t. Notre Dame only allowed 300 yards once, giving up 301 yards in the win over North Carolina.

As long as there aren’t a slew of turnovers, the Irish should be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

Notre Dame should be able to roll without a problem.

The offense won’t be smooth, but the ground game should be able to come up with 200 yards, the offense will methodically come up with enough points to get by, and in the cold and wind – the defense will take care of the rest.

Notre Dame vs Boston College Prediction, Line

Notre Dame 35, Boston College 14

Line: Notre Dame -20.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Notre Dame vs Boston College Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

