Notre Dame to visit three top-10 2025 Indiana recruits

When Micah Shrewsberry took over as Notre Dame coach, he vowed to heavily recruit within Indiana. After all, that’s where he’s from and where Notre Dame is located. He’s done well with that so far with five players from the Hoosier State on this past season’s team, including ACC Rookie of the Year Markus Burton.

Shrewsberry isn’t satisfied with his current number of Indiana players though. That’s why this week, he’s hosting visits with three recruits from the state, all of which rank in the top 10 of its 2025 class according to 247Sports. One tweet after another from multiple accounts confirms this:

Notre Dame’s Micah Shrewsberry and staff will be in today for Top-50 2025 prospect Trent Sisley, a source told @Stockrisers. New development: Louisville will also start recruiting him and will send an assistant in today as well. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 24, 2024

Butler will be in today to see 2025 prospect Azavier Robinson. Louisville and Notre Dame will be in Thursday, a source told @Stockrisers. Michigan is now involved as well. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 24, 2024

Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry will be in Thursday to see Greenfield-Central guard Braylon Mullins. — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) April 24, 2024

For those keeping score at home, that’s one forward and two guards the Irish are looking to land. As you can see from these tweets though, they already are have some stiff competition in other programs. Virginia Tech seems particularly in on Mullins. Good luck to Shreswsberry and his staff with these meetings.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire