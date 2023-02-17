Notre Dame at Virginia Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Notre Dame at Virginia prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 18

Notre Dame at Virginia How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 18

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Notre Dame (10-16), Virginia (20-4)

Notre Dame at Virginia Game Preview

Why Notre Dame Will Win

For all of Notre Dame’s problems, it doesn’t give away easy points.

There’s no chance against Virginia if you make a lot of mistakes, and Notre Dame doesn’t do that – it’s No. 1 in the nation in fewest turnovers. The formula is simple – continue to be careful with the ball, get hot from three right away, and don’t put the Cavaliers on the line.

The Irish have the right make-up the keep this close, but …

Why Virginia Will Win

Notre Dame is awful on the boards.

It’s awful at forcing mistakes for easy points, it doesn’t do anything on the move, and the defense from three isn’t sharp enough.

Virginia doesn’t have to push much to get through this. As long as it plays its normal style – don’t turn it over, be patient for the easy shot, and force the Irish to try shooting from the outside – this shouldn’t be relatively easy.

All that, and …

What’s Going To Happen

You have as many road wins as Notre Dame does. Houston is the only team to beat Virginia in Charlottesville.

Notre Dame hasn’t been great at home, either, but it’s just not able to find anything to consistently work when it travels. On the plus side for the road team, this should be a low scoring game with plenty of chances available to make something happen, but the cliché will fit.

A six-point Virginia lead will feel like it’s 20.

Notre Dame at Virginia Prediction, Line

Virginia 77, Notre Dame 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 2.5

