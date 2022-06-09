Notre Dame the victors for five-star quarterback C.J. Carr

HAIL!

Notre Dame has landed a commitment from one of its biggest offensive targets in recent memory as five-star quarterback C.J. Carr has announced he’ll attend Notre Dame.

Carr is graded as a five-star talent and is Notre Dame’s highest ranked quarterback commitment in ten years. Carr will be part of the 2024 recruiting class as he’s entering his junior season at Saline high school in Michigan.

As has been mentioned a time or two, Carr is the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr who split a national championship with Nebraska in 1997 while leading the Wolverines.

As for C.J., he’ll impact Notre Dame not just as a player but as what he will likely bring to recruiting efforts, specifically offensively. Having a five-star talent already secured in the 2024 class will certainly help in the pursuit of skill players to join him and it certainly won’t hurt Notre Dame’s standing with targets in the 2023 cycle either.

Carr threw for 2,696 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just four interceptions as a high school sophomore and checks in at 6-3, 190 pounds.