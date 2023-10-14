Notre Dame-USC rivalry, explained: How Fighting Irish, Trojans created historic series

No. 21 Notre Dame hosts No. 9 USC in a Week 7 college football game of massive importance for the Fighting Irish and Trojans — albeit for different reasons.

Notre Dame looks to bounce back after a 33-20 loss to undefeated Louisville. Quarterback Sam Hartman threw three interceptions and the Irish running game failed to get going, finishing with just 44 yards on the ground.

Undefeated USC (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) is coming off a rocky showing against Arizona, as the Sun Devils dragged the Trojans into a triple overtime thriller at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams rushed for three touchdowns and the game-winning 2-point conversion in the 43-41 victory.

The Trojans, of course, play in the Pac-12, while Notre Dame is currently independent. The two legendary college football programs have never played in the same conference, yet hold one of the most historic rivalries in all of college football annually.

So how did the rivalry between Notre Dame and USC come to be? Here's a look at the nature of the historic college football rivalry, including all-time series record and more:

Why are Notre Dame and USC rivals?

The legendary rivalry is said to have been conceived on a snowy Nebraska day, where Notre Dame was playing the Cornhuskers on Thanksgiving Day 1925. As reported by the Los Angeles Times in 1992, Trojans graduate manager Gwynn Wilson and his wife Marion traveled to the game in Lincoln to persuade Fighting Irish coach Knute Rockne to a home-and-home series with USC.

Per the Times, it was ultimately Marion Wilson who helped spur the start of the inter-sectional rivalry after she persuaded Rockne's wife, Bonnie, that a trip to sunny Southern California every two years would suit her, as well as the Fighting Irish, better.

A commonly accepted factor in the creation of the rivalry is the fact Rockne — who turned down a USC job offer following Notre Dame's 1924 championship season — was friends with Howard Jones, who coached the team from 1925-40. Rockne, who knew Jones from his time at Iowa, recommended the Trojans hire him. A year later, the Fighting Irish and Trojans began their rivalry proper.

Another contradictory explanation of the rivalry's beginnings comes from college football historian Murray Sperber, per his book "Shake Down the Thunder: The Creation of Notre Dame Football." As Sperber contends, the rivalry's origins were political and financial in nature, as the Fighting Irish wanted the large payouts that came with traveling long distances. It was an issue that was compounded at least in part by the Western Conference (now Big Ten) ban against playing Notre Dame.

Regardless of the reason, USC became an annual fixture on Notre Dame's schedule on Dec. 4, 1926. The teams have played every year since except in 1943-45 and 2020.

Notre Dame-USC all time record

Notre Dame holds a 48-37-5 advantage over the Trojans after USC vacated its 2005 win and the Fighting Irish vacated victories in 2012 and 2013.

In their most recent matchup, the Trojans took down the Fighting Irish in a 38-27 win: a defining moment of USC quarterback Caleb Williams' Heisman Trophy campaign. He rushed for three touchdowns and connected with wide receiver Tahj Washington for another score.

That said, the Fighting Irish have a five-game home win streak vs. the Trojans dating back to the 2013 college football season.

What is the trophy given to the winner of Notre Dame vs. USC?

The winner of the rivalry game is awarded the Jeweled Shillelagh trophy. This unique trophy, first introduced in 1952, is a shillelagh — a traditional Irish walking stick and/or club — adorned with ruby-studded Trojan heads for USC wins and emerald-studded Notre Dame shamrocks for Fighting Irish victories.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: The Notre Dame-USC rivalry explained