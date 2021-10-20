Notre Dame-USC Rivalry: Biggest Villains

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last week or so I’ve exchanged several emails, messages, and had multiple conversations with Matt Zemek of Trojans Wire about not just Notre Dame and USC for 2021, but the historic side of the rivalry as well. From now until Saturday night’s kickoff I’ll share our thoughts on some questions we came up with for each other in regards to the rivalry.

Who is the biggest villain on the other side of the rivalry and why?

In the history of Notre Dame-USC, who is the biggest USC villain in the eyes of Notre Dame fans?

Nick Shepkowski of Fighting Irish Wire: There are no wrong answers here but I’ll give you both a player and a coach to cover my bases.

As great as Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart both were and as much as they dominated Notre Dame from 2003-2005, there was a bigger thorn in the side of the Irish in the seventies in the form of tailback Anthony Davis.

Davis ran back two kickoffs for touchdowns and rushed for another four scores in the 1972 game that USC won, 45-23. In 1974 it was his touchdown with 10 seconds left in the first half that set up the epic USC comeback from down 24-0 to win, 55-24. Davis “only” scored four times that afternoon, including on the second half’s opening kickoff.

I’d be remised if I didn’t mention Pete Carroll. He perfectly represented what the “LA Lifestyle” that most Notre Dame fans view USC as to having and couldn’t have been more opposite than the three Notre Dame coaches he opposed from 2001-2009 – Bob Davie, Tyrone Willingham, and Charlie Weis.

It also doesn’t hurt his case that he went 8-1 against Notre Dame, winning each game from 2002-2009 by an average score of 39-15.

In the history of Notre Dame-USC, who is the biggest Notre Dame villain in the eyes of USC fans?

Matt Zemek of Trojans Wire: It has to be Lou Holtz.

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

John McKay did well against Ara Parseghian. John Robinson and Dan Devine traded blows. Brian Kelly is not hated by USC fans. If anything, Trojan fans admire and respect what he has done in South Bend. USC fans wish we had a coach with a clue who could build a steady and durable winner the way Kelly has. He owns considerable respect in Southern California.

Rockne and Frank Leahy are icons, also respected in the annals of the Trojans-Irish rivalry.

Holtz knew how to stir the pot and play his possum-like games. He dominated USC and kept the boot on the throat of the Trojans for a full decade. His mastery of USC coincided with a sharp downturn in the Trojans’ fortunes. The 1988 game had a long-term effect on the trajectories of two programs. Joe Montana and Tony Rice were worthy opponents; Holtz was and is the villain.

