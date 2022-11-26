Notre Dame-USC: Pregame Social Media Buzz

Nick Shepkowski
·4 min read

Notre Dame and USC are set to battle this evening with a ton on the line.  A win by Notre Dame would mean a couple of things: playing spoiler to their biggest rival in terms of the College Football Playoff and giving themselves a chance at extending their streak of having 10 or more wins in a season to six, if they are to go and win a bowl game.

For USC it’s pretty simple:  win tonight against Notre Dame and win next week in the Pac-12 championship game and in all likelihood they’ll end up in the playoff, thanks to Michigan dominating Ohio State on Saturday.

With all of that in mind, here is the pregame buzz ahead of Notre Dame-USC:

Notre Dame football

Holly Rowe's interview with Ben Morrison

Pregame Hype Video

Marcus Freeman on College Gameday this morning

Rivalry Reborn - ESPN Promo

USC's secret weapon tonight

100% clean, right?

RGIII's Heisman Frontrunner

Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, and Matt Lienart preview game

USC Football Promo

Cam McDaniel from the top rope!

Big Cat is on board!

Not sure if this is what we want, actually.

Marcus Freeman has arrived

John with a throwback!

Jack has this figured out

Inside the Irish - Awesome pregame hype video

Notre Dame Heisman Trophy winner weighs in

Not Afraid

Go Irish. Beat Trojans!

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire

Recommended Stories