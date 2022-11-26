Notre Dame-USC: Pregame Social Media Buzz
Notre Dame and USC are set to battle this evening with a ton on the line. A win by Notre Dame would mean a couple of things: playing spoiler to their biggest rival in terms of the College Football Playoff and giving themselves a chance at extending their streak of having 10 or more wins in a season to six, if they are to go and win a bowl game.
For USC it’s pretty simple: win tonight against Notre Dame and win next week in the Pac-12 championship game and in all likelihood they’ll end up in the playoff, thanks to Michigan dominating Ohio State on Saturday.
With all of that in mind, here is the pregame buzz ahead of Notre Dame-USC:
Holly Rowe's interview with Ben Morrison
Pregame Hype Video
Marcus Freeman on College Gameday this morning
Rivalry Reborn - ESPN Promo
USC's secret weapon tonight
RGIII's Heisman Frontrunner
Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, and Matt Lienart preview game
USC Football Promo
Cam McDaniel from the top rope!
Big Cat is on board!
Marcus Freeman has arrived
John with a throwback!
Jack has this figured out
Inside the Irish - Awesome pregame hype video
Notre Dame Heisman Trophy winner weighs in
Not Afraid
Go Irish. Beat Trojans!
