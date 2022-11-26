Notre Dame-USC: Pregame Social Media Buzz

Notre Dame and USC are set to battle this evening with a ton on the line. A win by Notre Dame would mean a couple of things: playing spoiler to their biggest rival in terms of the College Football Playoff and giving themselves a chance at extending their streak of having 10 or more wins in a season to six, if they are to go and win a bowl game.

For USC it’s pretty simple: win tonight against Notre Dame and win next week in the Pac-12 championship game and in all likelihood they’ll end up in the playoff, thanks to Michigan dominating Ohio State on Saturday.

With all of that in mind, here is the pregame buzz ahead of Notre Dame-USC:

Notre Dame football

𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙙𝙖𝙮 🆚USC

📍Los Angeles, California

📅Saturday, Nov. 26th

🕟4:30 PM PST

📺ABC#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/vA9bcv0vQH — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 26, 2022

Holly Rowe's interview with Ben Morrison

Meet the amazing @NDFootball family of Ben Morrison. Holy overachievers! 💚 @BMoe_21

With 5 INTS this young man is on his way for the Irish. pic.twitter.com/l9sNlvY6pB — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) November 26, 2022

Pregame Hype Video

It’s a privilege to play at Notre Dame#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/3Y8Qq3GKx7 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 25, 2022

Marcus Freeman on College Gameday this morning

Story continues

Rivalry Reborn - ESPN Promo

A rivalry reborn 🏈@NDFootball and @uscfb face off this Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ABC 📺 pic.twitter.com/m9SpjXzyPd — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 25, 2022

USC's secret weapon tonight

.@briancushing56 will lead @uscfb out of the tunnel against Notre Dame! You feel me?!? pic.twitter.com/cqFcI2lKpt — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) November 26, 2022

100% clean, right?

RGIII's Heisman Frontrunner

Heisman Front Runners

1- @uscfb QB Caleb Williams

2- @UMichFootball RB Blake Corum

3- @TCUFootball QB Max Duggan

4- @Vol_Football QB Hendon Hooker

5- @OhioStateFB QB CJ Stroud

6- @UNCFootball QB Drake Maye

7- @UIWFootball QB Lindsey Scott Jr.

8- @TexasFootball RB Bijan Robinson pic.twitter.com/X2Vhh8Z0sy — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 26, 2022

Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, and Matt Lienart preview game

USC Football Promo

Cam McDaniel from the top rope!

Just a friendly reminder that trojans break under pressure 😏☘️ pic.twitter.com/za9m5RSLLM — Cam McDaniel (@cammcdaniel33) November 26, 2022

Big Cat is on board!

🚨GOTY TIME🚨 Notre Dame +4.5. Game of the Year. Grab your tools, your weapons, your hard hats. We’re going back in the trenches to win ourselves a GOTY. I have responsibly placed a LARGE wager on this game. I love it. I’m ready for battle pic.twitter.com/hR0mItSSHC — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 26, 2022

Not sure if this is what we want, actually.

Marcus Freeman has arrived

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is here. pic.twitter.com/Rl4XSJWSmd — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) November 26, 2022

John with a throwback!

Since he had no cellphone or email, I printed out an 8×10 of this & mailed a copy to Beano Cook. Next time I visited, I saw it stuck on his fridge w/a magnet, the way proud parents display a kid’s straight A report card!😂 #NDVsUSC #NotreDame #USC #FightOn ☘️ ✌️#CFB #RivalryWeek pic.twitter.com/THbNWUIL12 — John D. Lukacs (@johndlukacs) November 26, 2022

Jack has this figured out

A complete list of great vs not great ND-USC games through history. Great games: The ones Notre Dame won. Not great games: The ones USC won. Go Irish! ☘️☘️ — Jack Sacco (@JackSacco) November 26, 2022

Inside the Irish - Awesome pregame hype video

Notre Dame Heisman Trophy winner weighs in

Pressure is a privilege. Good luck, Notre Dame & USC 🏈

The greatest college football rivalry! — Tim Brown (@81TimBrown) November 25, 2022

Not Afraid

‘Twas the night before Notre Dame vs. USC … https://t.co/dglLRvLBm8 pic.twitter.com/XF3gMcactw — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) November 26, 2022

Go Irish. Beat Trojans!

The Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh.

USC Hate Week. It all comes down to this week. IRISH COUNTRY, LETS RIDE! ☘️#GoIrish#BeatTrojans ✌🏻⬇️ — How Long Has It Been Since USC beat Notre Dame? (@NoSuckWithNoUSC) November 20, 2022

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire