Notre Dame-USC: Pregame Buzz on Social Media

Nick Shepkowski
·2 min read

It’s a weather day across the Midwest that Mother Nature herself would have trouble loving but that doesn’t mean a huge game isn’t taking place in South Bend, Indiana tonight.

Notre Dame looks to rebound after an incredibly disappointing loss last week at Louisville where they were thoroughly dominated.

Meanwhile USC looks to stay undefeated as the Trojans are trying to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

What happens Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium?  We’ll know in a few short hours but in the meantime, the pregame buzz is already growing ahead of kickoff.  Check out some of the best from the social media world below.

Gameday!

Big Visitor Day for Irish

When at Notre Dame...

Former Heisman Winner on Notre Dame

Basketball Season is Right Around the Corner

Former USC wide receiver makes his pick

USC pep rally in Chicago

Ian Book gives his prediction

Dickie V Weighs In

