Notre Dame-USC: Pregame Buzz on Social Media
It’s a weather day across the Midwest that Mother Nature herself would have trouble loving but that doesn’t mean a huge game isn’t taking place in South Bend, Indiana tonight.
Notre Dame looks to rebound after an incredibly disappointing loss last week at Louisville where they were thoroughly dominated.
Meanwhile USC looks to stay undefeated as the Trojans are trying to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
What happens Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium? We’ll know in a few short hours but in the meantime, the pregame buzz is already growing ahead of kickoff. Check out some of the best from the social media world below.
Gameday!
𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐲
🆚 USC
📆 Saturday, Oct. 14
🕝 7:30 pm ET
📺 NBC #GoIrish☘️
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 14, 2023
Big Visitor Day for Irish
Just a few of the notable visitors at Notre Dame today … 👀☘️
— Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) October 14, 2023
When at Notre Dame...
When at Notre Dame 🤷♂️🤣
— Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) October 14, 2023
Former Heisman Winner on Notre Dame
Mark Ingram: “If you love football, you love history, you love tradition, you can feel it here at Notre Dame. Touchdown Jesus right here in the background, you can feel the history, legacy and pride that’s in the program.
"If you love football, it's a special place."
— Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) October 13, 2023
Basketball Season is Right Around the Corner
shout out to Big Noon Kickoff showing love for our basketball programs ☘️#GoIrish
— Notre Dame Men's Basketball (@NDmbb) October 14, 2023
Former USC wide receiver makes his pick
Who do you think #Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is picking tonight…Notre Dame or USC?
#NDNation or #TrojanFamily
— Matt Broder (@mattbro21) October 14, 2023
USC pep rally in Chicago
USC holding its Notre Dame pep rally at Navy Pier is such a unique away game tradition ✌️
— Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) October 14, 2023
Ian Book gives his prediction
.@Ian_Book12 gives his Notre Dame vs USC score prediction👀🔥
Ian Book will also be in South Bend tonight! @ShaunCrawf20@varsityhousepod pic.twitter.com/fscuj6bzi6
— VARSITY HOUSE (@varsityhousepod) October 14, 2023
Dickie V Weighs In
Rainy day in South Bend – @NDFootball hosts @uscfb -my gut says Irish play with PASSION & PRIDE & edge USC 37-34! Let's Go Irish ! Going to Mass 🙏🙏🙏on campus at 4 & than Development Tailgate prior to kickoff.🏈🏈🏈
— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 14, 2023