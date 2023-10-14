Notre Dame-USC: Pregame Buzz on Social Media

It’s a weather day across the Midwest that Mother Nature herself would have trouble loving but that doesn’t mean a huge game isn’t taking place in South Bend, Indiana tonight.

Notre Dame looks to rebound after an incredibly disappointing loss last week at Louisville where they were thoroughly dominated.

Meanwhile USC looks to stay undefeated as the Trojans are trying to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

What happens Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium? We’ll know in a few short hours but in the meantime, the pregame buzz is already growing ahead of kickoff. Check out some of the best from the social media world below.

Gameday!

Big Visitor Day for Irish

Just a few of the notable visitors at Notre Dame today … 👀☘️ pic.twitter.com/unotoka2w4 — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) October 14, 2023

When at Notre Dame...

When at Notre Dame 🤷‍♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/HLSrFIl50I — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) October 14, 2023

Former Heisman Winner on Notre Dame

Mark Ingram: “If you love football, you love history, you love tradition, you can feel it here at Notre Dame. Touchdown Jesus right here in the background, you can feel the history, legacy and pride that’s in the program. “If you love football, it’s a special place.” pic.twitter.com/XNPfWNlZGx — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) October 13, 2023

Basketball Season is Right Around the Corner

shout out to Big Noon Kickoff showing love for our basketball programs ☘️#GoIrish | @Coach_Shrews pic.twitter.com/9DEasOlxrW — Notre Dame Men's Basketball (@NDmbb) October 14, 2023

Former USC wide receiver makes his pick

USC pep rally in Chicago

USC holding its Notre Dame pep rally at Navy Pier is such a unique away game tradition ✌️ pic.twitter.com/6VSdAhtJhn — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) October 14, 2023

Ian Book gives his prediction

.@Ian_Book12 gives his Notre Dame vs USC score prediction👀🔥 Ian Book will also be in South Bend tonight! @ShaunCrawf20@varsityhousepod pic.twitter.com/fscuj6bzi6 — VARSITY HOUSE (@varsityhousepod) October 14, 2023

Dickie V Weighs In

Rainy day in South Bend – ⁦@NDFootball⁩ hosts ⁦@uscfb⁩ -my gut says Irish play with PASSION & PRIDE & edge USC 37-34! Let’s Go Irish ! Going to Mass 🙏🙏🙏on campus at 4 & than Development Tailgate prior to kickoff.🏈🏈🏈 ⁦@ESPNPR⁩ https://t.co/8ezgZi11Px — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire