Notre Dame at USC now a Top-15 matchup according to USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll

It wasn’t as easy for USC as it was for the Irish on Saturday but both teams prevailed and made moves north in the latest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. The matchup next weekend will have plenty of implications, Notre Dame has a chance to play spoiler to the Trojans hopes of making the College Football Playoff.

Around the rest of the college football world there was plenty of shakeups in the top 10 and beyond. Former top ten teams in Tennessee and Utah lost and plenty of more movement in the updated coaches poll. Find out below where each team is now ranked with last weeks ranking in parenthesis.

#1 Georgia (1)

Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) drops back to pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

#2 Ohio State (2)

Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball in the third quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.

Osu22msu Kwr 61

#3 Michigan (3)

Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony runs after an overthrown pass intended for him against Nebraska defensive back Quinton Newsome during the first half of U-M’s 34-3 win over Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Ann Arbor.

#4 TCU (4)

Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs place kicker Griffin Kell (39) and his teammates celebrate the victory over the Baylor Bears after Kell kicks the game winning field goal against the Bears as time expires at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

#5 USC (6)

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws to tight end Josh Falo (83) against the Utah Utes in the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

#6 LSU (7)

Josh Williams runs the ball and scores as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA ,Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Lsu Vs Alabama Football 3 8929

#7 Alabama (8)

Nov 12, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Byron Young (47) celebrates with teammates after sacking Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (not pictured) for a loss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Alabama won 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

#8 Clemson (9)

Nov 12, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter (0) reacts after sacking Louisville quarterback Brock Dormann (19) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

#9 Oregon (13)

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown carry in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

#10 Penn State (12)

Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon (3) celebrates with safety Zakee Wheatley (6) after strip sacking Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to end the second quarter at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College.

Hes Dr 102922 Psuosu

#11 Tennessee (5)

Nov 19, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Jaheim Bell (0) drops a pass as Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Brandon Turnage (8) defends in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

#12 Washington (15)

Washington’s Wayne Taulapapa, center, runs for a first quarter touchdown against Oregon Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Ncaa Football Oregon Washington Football Washington At Oregon

#13 Kansas State (17)

Nov 12, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) runs the ball past Baylor Bears linebacker Jackie Marshall (35) and Dillon Doyle (5) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

#14 Utah (10)

Nov 12, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) and wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) shake hands after a play against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

#15 Notre Dame (19)

Nov 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates after a second quarter touchdown against the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

#16 Florida State (20)

Nov 12, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) celebrates catching a touchdown pass with wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) in the third quarter against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

#17 UNC (11)

Nov 5, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; A general view as North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) attempts a pass against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

#18 Ole Miss (14)

Sep 10, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA;Ole Miss Rebels running back Ulysses Bentley IV (24) celebrates with offensive lineman Micah Pettus (57) after a touchdown against the Central Arkansas Bears during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

#19 Tulane (22)

Sep 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Tyjae Spears (22) receives the touchdown pass from quarterback Kai Horton (not pictured) to win the game against the Houston Cougars in overtime at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

#21 Cincinnati (21)

Syndication: The Enquirer

#22 Oregon State (NR)

Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jam Griffin (8) runs against the USC Trojans in the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

#23 Coastal Carolina (23)

Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

#24 Texas (NR)

Nov 12, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and players stand with fans for The Eyes of Texas after a loss against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

#25 UTSA (NR)

Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

