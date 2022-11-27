Notre Dame-USC: Live Blog

Notre Dame takes on USC in a rivalry showdown to close out the regular season for both squads. Can Notre Dame upset the hosts and ruin their hopes of a College Football Playoff appearance?

Can USC continue to ride the high after a huge, emotional win over crosstown rival UCLA a week ago? If they do then they’ll go to the Pac-12 championship next week with a realistic chance to go to their first College Football Playoff in program history next week.

Keep track of the game throughout the night below courtesy of Fighting Irish Wire’s live blog.

USC comes out humming

Creativity comes right out of the shoot for USC. The key being the Trojans were able to establish the run and live in third and short, not third and longs. A creative play design gets their tight end for a huge gain, then a reverse to one of the nation’s best receivers nets another first down. Notre Dame needs to be MUCH better on first and second down.

7-0 USC: 10:36 left first quarter

Why get cute on third and short?

Starting deep in their own territory, Notre Dame faced a third and roughly five feet from around their own-20 yard line. Tommy Rees got a little bit cute and third and short and had the ball handed to Logan Diggs in motion where he was stuffed for a loss. With Estime in the backfield I can’t help but wonder – why overthink it?

USC 7-0, 8:20 left in first quarter

Could have been worse

USC starts with really good field position and again moves the ball right downfield. Perhaps Lincoln Riley was trying to win Caleb Williams the Heisman a bit early by getting a little too cute himself. On a reverse pass, Williams wisely interferes with Xavier Watts, sending USC back from the 2-yard line to the 17. Foskey answers with a sack and USC walks out with 3 instead of 10.

USC 10, Notre Dame 0 – 3:29 left in first quarter

Positive End to First Quarter

Mixing in both Estime and Diggs is flowing on Notre Dame’s second possession. The broadcast with Herbstreit and Fowler is right – at some point Notre Dame is going to need to put the ball in the air on first down. They did to find Mayer for five yards on the first play of the possession. The USC linebackers are having troubles picking up running backs in the passing game. Look for that to be keyed upon by the Notre Dame offense as this game continues.

As awful as this first quarter was, finish a drive here with a touchdown and all of a sudden things are feeling a lot better. Defense might not hold them under 30 like we hoped but I have trouble they won’t adjust and be better as the night goes on. However, won’t matter if you don’t score touchdowns and not field goals. Go finish this drive – please.

End of first quarter: USC 10, ND 0

Stuffed on Fourth Down

Drew Pyne scrambled on a third down for what was initially ruled a first down but upon further review was spotted a full yard short of the line to gain. I thought it was a very generous spot live and I’m sure many on the Notre Dame sideline did, too. Yes, ball control is a big part of tonight but in the case like that, why can’t Notre Dame be quicker to the ball?

Mitch-a-palooza was then stuffed for the first time on the year as Evans wasn’t able to get the one yard needed to extend the drive. Notre Dame isn’t winning enough up front in a must-have matchup early on.

Now the defense enters on a drive they absolutely must keep USC out of the end zone. Down 17 would essentially be curtains for tonight.

USC 10, ND 0 – 13:57 left in 2nd Qtr.

Defense coming alive for Irish

Notre Dame defense has shown up in a big way the last few drives. Keeping USC out of the end zone on the second possession was huge and the defense has been playing great since. Pressure forcing Caleb Williams to do things he doesn’t want to, forcing him to have to perform a Houdini act to simply get rid of the ball, let alone to actually make a play. Notre Dame offense needs to get rid of the goose egg, though. Desperately.

USC 10, ND 0 – 11:07 left in 2nd Qtr.

Irish on the Board!

Major props to Drew Pyne. I don’t care about what he is or what he isn’t – those comments and questions will be asked and discussed at length in the weeks to come. That was a much-needed big boy drive for him.

3rd and 10, being calm in the pocket, stepping up, and firing a strike to Jayden Thomas and then trusting his big tight end Michael Mayer to go make a play in the end zone. The Irish offense needed to do something and finally came through. Credit the offensive line for the pocket on the third down but props to Pyne for taking advantage and delivering on it.

USC 10, Notre Dame 7 – 6:14 left, 2nd quarter

