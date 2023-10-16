Notre Dame-USC Fallout: The Fight Of The Irish

Many different possible outcomes to this game seemed perfectly reasonable heading into it. That being said, I’m not sure anyone saw a Notre Dame blowout and beatdown of the reigning Heisman winner coming, especially when considering what a hard journey the last month has been for the team.

Marcus Freeman needed this win, the players needed this win, and the fans needed this win. Quite frankly, Notre Dame needed this win. It felt as though whatever amount of energy jolt the team couldn’t dip into last week for whatever reason was carried over into this week ten-fold. Never a dull moment with Notre Dame, that’s for sure.

There’s nothing that could be done in this game that could rewrite the final scores of the Louisville and Ohio State games. A Cardinals team that lost to Pitt by the way. The only thing the Irish could do to get back on track in every practical and perceptual way one could imagine was to win this game. And boy did they, in a very Clemson 2022-ish type fashion.

Let’s examine a few key areas from this mega bounce-back performance.

Ready To Play

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Last week Notre Dame was not ready to play. They just weren’t as engaged as they needed to be for whatever reason. And they paid for it dearly with the loss knocking them out of playoff contention. Heading into their 8th game in a row after the last month’s brutal stretch of physical, tough football including multiple painful losses, they could’ve laid down.

But instead, the Irish came out fired up and ready to play hard-nosed football against their archenemy. They played angry. Like they had something to prove. And they did. To themselves and everyone else. Just like was said after the Clemson game in 2022, winning these matchups is one thing, dominating on the scoreboard is another. Game-changing plays were made.

Defensive Delight

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Al Golden and his defense deserve a ton of credit. They did just about as good as anyone could possibly hope for defending this offense and Caleb Williams. They scored 20 points, Williams threw for 199 yards, 1 touchdown, and 3 interceptions. The Trojans ran the ball for 103 yards on 37 carries with Caleb accounting for -8 of them. This was a terrific performance. Xavier Watts, specifically, was a shining star all night.

Also, while I will never understand kicking a punt that Branch can actually return, it was great to see JD Price make a huge special teams play when Notre dame needed it most after USC had just done the same thing. Both the defense and special teams made huge splash game changing plays tonight and those were noticeably lacking in the two losses. Much credit do.

Marcus Freeman

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Life has been rough for Marcus Freeman for the last month. His team was out of playoff contention by the first weekend of October. That isn’t OK. The reality is when you lose 2 games in 2 very painful ways this early in the year with some objectively questionable coaching mixed in, things get ramped up.

Has Freeman lost the team? Are some of the assistants good enough? Why isn’t the offense better than it is? Will the team “show up” against USC or not? This win was impressive. It not only gives the Irish practical momentum into the bye with a real path to 10-2 ahead of them, but it also puts out any grumblings of the team possibly not being fully invested in itself and Freeman. I’m happy for all of them.

Offense Is Offensive

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The focus at this moment deserves to be on the joy of this game result. The players, coaches and fans all deserve to sit back and enjoy the taste of this one after the grind they’ve all been on. But as soon as you are done reveling in victory, let’s have a chat about the Irish offense.

The Notre Dame offense is not good. Putting up 251 yards of total offense while going 3/10 on third down against this defense, one of the nation’s statistical worst is absurd. Certainly, things went better this week than last overall, but this offense leaves a lot to be desired. It’s just clunky, never feels to be in a groove or rhythm. I realize WR personnel is still a major issue but there should still be more consistent production.

There was more of an effort to get more backs and tight ends involved in the passing game which I liked, as well as the bomb to Tyree that fans have begged for this past month. But this offense needs to evolve fast. Finding ways to get it back on track should be the top priority of the bye week for the staff. Adjust.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube , and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire