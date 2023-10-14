Notre Dame-USC 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Fighting Irish vs. Trojans

No. 21 Notre Dame's game vs. No. 9 USC isn't the featured game on "College GameDay" in Week 7. But it's still a massive game for both the Fighting Irish (5-2) and Trojans (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12).

Notre Dame needs a win in a big way heading into Week 7 of the 2023 college football season. In that sense, USC represents not only a massive challenge, but also a massive opportunity.

Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish are fresh off a demoralizing 33-20 defeat vs. Louisville. But winning cures all ailments, and a victory over Heisman Trophy front runner Caleb Williams and the Trojans would be quite the salve in South Bend.

The Fighting Irish no longer can challenge for a College Football Playoff berth, but still are will within reach of a New Year's Six bowl. But they must first beat Lincoln Riley's offensive-driven USC team before they can begin considering where they might land in bowl season.

REQUIRED READING: What is the Jeweled Shillelagh? History of Notre Dame football, USC's war club trophy

Here's how the "GameDay" crew, including Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and guest picker Joel McHale, picked Saturday's game between the Fighting Irish and Trojans:

Notre Dame-USC on 'College GameDay': Who Joel McHale, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit picked:

Desmond Howard : USC

Pat McAfee : Notre Dame

Joel McHale: Notre Dame

Kirk Herbstreit: USC

Lee Corso: USC

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Fighting Irish-Trojans