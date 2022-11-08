Notre Dame’s Upset Changes The Narrative

Notre Dame fans have waited a very long time for the kind of performance they saw from the Irish in the crisp November air last Saturday night. Beating top-five teams are rare enough, dominating them though, that’s a different level entirely. Notre Dame made a statement Saturday night. The Freeman Era is here, and it will be a thrilling ride that will feature more “upside” than the previous regime.

Winning the way Notre Dame did dominate the ballgame in all three phases for all four quarters catches eyeballs. It was the kind of win that Notre Dame fans hoped Freeman would provide but up until last weekend was thought to have to be a thing to come in future years. Let’s take a look at five ways this win immediately changes the narrative around the program.

Marcus Freeman's Credibility

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The early part of the season was rough for the Irish. Losing to Ohio State was certainly understandable, but Marshall? Not so much. Add a no-show loss to Stanford in the mix and it didn’t take long for questions to arise. Did Freeman get the job too soon? Is he too much of a player’s coach? What is his “learning curve”?

Beating Clemson with such authority is just what the doctor ordered. This win was a more complete and impressive victory than any of Brian Kelly’s during his decade-plus tenure. This breeds instant credibility locally and nationally and puts out any flames of discussion of him not being ready for this job or able to adjust to it quickly.

Recruiting

CJ Carr

After Notre Dame’s rough start, it wasn’t hard to negatively recruit against them. No creativity was needed, the scores spoke for themselves. That’s a very tough narrative to overcome and a dynamic a first-year Head Coach needs to avoid at all costs.

Hosting over 60 recruits for Clemson weekend was a gamble. Many of these players are being recruited by both schools. If you play well, it bodes huge for the future, if you get humbled at home in front of a packed house again, recruits may not leave feeling so warm and fuzzy about Notre Dame stadium. Fortunately for the Irish, it was a night for the ages and recruits were treated to a special moment and got to see Notre Dame at their best.

This Year's Record

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates with fans on the field after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame has won 10 or more games each of the last 5 years. Quite an impressive feat and coach Kelly deserves a ton of credit for this stability. With 3 losses before Halloween and 2 being against severe home underdogs this record seemed to be in serious peril.

But after the Clemson win, Notre Dame is in a terrific position to finish 9-3 with a chance to win a bowl game for win number 10. If the Irish can handle Navy and Boston College, a matchup with the rejuvenated Trojans of USC awaits to end the year.

National Eyes Took Notice

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jordan Botelho (12) blocks a punt by Clemson Tigers punter Aidan Swanson (39) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Combining Notre Dame’s abysmal start to the season with their lack of full-time conference affiliation and Notre Dame has been largely out of sight out of mind most of the year. And understandably so.

Beating Clemson the way the Irish did in such a convincing fashion forced the National media to give the Irish screen time and due credit. Even if most of the coverage was focused on what Clemson did wrong, it was impossible to ignore that the Irish had a big hand in what took place.

One Family Under Our Lady

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; The Clemson Tigers leave the field as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and fans celebrate after Notre Dame defeated Clemson at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Freeman is a man of the people. It’s just in his nature, his natural personality lends to being this way. A stark contrast from his predecessor to say the least. Freeman wanted to celebrate with the fans on the field after the game. And it was genuine. And raw. And emotional. For everyone.

Saturday night felt like one big catharsis bonding session between all Notre Dame fans and their new head coach. A game this different looking and feeling than anything we’ve seen in over 25 years was a Fighting Irish football palate cleanser. It just feels right with Freeman, he’s different. And it works.

Freeman Factor Mode: ACTIVATED

