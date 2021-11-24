Notre Dame’s updated road map to College Football Playoff

Notre Dame checked in sixth this week in the College Football Playoff rankings with two teams ahead of them set to play this weekend and another pair set to play next weekend. It seems like the Irish have a great shot at making the CFP for a third time in four seasons upon hearing that, right?

To quote Lee Corso, “Not so fast, my friend!”

Although those are the facts today, seemingly everything you hear appears to be hell-bent on a one-loss Big 12 champion (Oklahoma or Oklahoma State) moving past Notre Dame. The Irish will have to hope for whoever wins the Bedlam matchup this weekend to fall in next weekend’s Big 12 championship.

Here is the updated Notre Dame road map to the College Football Playoff after the week 12 CFP rankings were released with all percentages courtesy of the FiveThirtyEight college football tracker.

Beat Stanford

It goes without saying but Notre Dame has to first take care of business on their own, otherwise nothing else that happens Saturday matters in regards to a CFP appearance. Notre Dame’s playoff chances increase slightly from 28% to 31% with a win but are obviously dashed with a loss (<1%).

The numbers above were Five Thirty Eight’s playoff odds for each team before the rankings were released.

SEC:

Notre Dame playoff odds if:

Georgia loses to Georgia Tech this week – 40%

Georgia wins out – 33%

Alabama loses to Auburn this week – 41%

Alabama wins out – 25%

Cincinnati:

Notre Dame Playoff Odds If:

Cincinnati loses to East Carolina – 60%

Cincinnati wins out – 14%

Big Ten East:

Notre Dame playoff odds if:

Ohio State beats Michigan – 31%

Michigan beats Ohio State – 30%

Ohio State wins out – 26%

Michigan wins out – 22%

Big Ten West:

Notre Dame playoff odds if:

Wisconsin wins out, wins Big Ten – 51%

Big 12:

Notre Dame playoff odds if:

Oklahoma State beats Oklahoma – 28%

Oklahoma beats Oklahoma State – 35%

Oklahoma State wins out – 23%

Oklahoma wins out – 29%

Oklahoma State wins but falls in Big 12 championship to Baylor – 32%*

*We’ve heard a lot about a two-loss Alabama squad but a two-loss Big 12 squad would still have a better chance than one-loss Notre Dame? Baylor would have a 70% chance at a playoff spot in this scenario according to FiveThirtyEight and I find that incredibly unlikely.

Pac 12:

Notre Dame playoff odds if:

Oregon beats Oregon State – 30%

Oregon wins Pac 12 – 26%*

*Oregon would have a 22% chance at a CFP spot

Best Combination for Notre Dame:

The best things that can happen for Notre Dame’s chances:

Georgia wins out (58% chance)

Cincinnati loses a game (39% chance)

Baylor wins Big 12 (exact odds not shown because they need help to get to Big 12 Championship Game)

Wisconsin wins the Big Ten (18% chance)

If all of those thing occur and Notre Dame beats Stanford, FiveThirtyEight gives the Irish a 77% chance to make the CFP.

