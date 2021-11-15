Notre Dame’s updated path to the College Football Playoff

Notre Dame got through the their road test at Virginia without issue as they steamrolled the shorthanded Cavaliers, 28-3. It wasn’t the prettiest of showings but it worked as the Fighting Irish defense but on a display against freshman quarterback Jay Woolfolk.

Now Notre Dame will sit and wait to see where they check-in with the latest set of College Football rankings as the new ones will be released on Tuesday night.

As long as they don’t fall though (and why would they?) the Irish should be in as good of shape as they could possibly ask for at this point.

Here is our weekly Notre Dame road map to the College Football Playoff this week, courtesy of the prediction machine at FiveThirtyEight:

Notre Dame Wins Out

It should go without saying but in order for any of this to play out, Notre Dame has to win their remaining two games against Georgia Tech and at Stanford. If they do, FiveThirtyEight increases their playoff chances from 23% to 31%.

SEC:

Photo Credit: Online Athens, Joshua L Jones

Things in the SEC are pretty clear as to what Notre Dame has to root for. The Irish need Georgia to run the table and likely eliminate Alabama from CFP contention.

Notre Dame Playoff Chances:

If Georgia wins out – 33%

If Alabama wins out – 26%

Cincinnati:

USA TODAY Network

It would be of great benefit for Notre Dame if Cincinnati were to lose. Quite simply, if both Notre Dame and Cincinnati run the table, the Irish likely aren’t getting in. The Irish need Cincinnati to stumble in one of their three remaining games down the stretch.

Notre Dame Playoff Chances:

If Cincinnati wins out – 14%

If Cincinnati loses a game – 48%

Pac-12:

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame fans will be doubling as Utah fans this weekend. No. 3 Oregon will have to beat Utah twice in order to finish the year 12-1 with the first meeting coming this weekend in Salt Lake City. Since it’s a Utah home game we assume that’s the better chance at a Utah victory of the two games.

Notre Dame Playoff Chances:

If Oregon wins out – 17%

If Oregon loses a game – 36%

Big Ten:

Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame is still blaring Jump Around and Irish fans are embracing cheese curds and New Glarus beer as they are huge Wisconsin fans the next three weeks. Notre Dame, who beat Wisconsin in week four, could really use the nation’s best statistical defense to keep winning and ultimately play spoiler to the Big Ten East champion and hand whoever it ends up being a second loss.

Notre Dame Playoff Chances If ____ Wins Out (and wins Big Ten):

Ohio State – 25%

Michigan – 24%

Michigan State – 21%

Wisconsin – 47%

Big 12:

Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The chances of a Big 12 team making the playoff took a significant hit with Oklahoma’s loss to Baylor this past weekend but it’s still possible. The best case for Notre Dame would be if current one-loss Oklahoma and Oklahoma State both each lost a second game. If that were to happen, Notre Dame’s CFP chances would increase to 39%.

Notre Dame Playoff Chances:

If Oklahoma State wins out – 21%

If Oklahoma wins out – 26%

If Baylor wins out – 29%

The most interesting part to me is two-loss Baylor winning out would decrease Notre Dame’s chances at a berth, especially seeing as one of Baylor’s losses came against 4-6 TCU.

Best Case:

So what combination gives Notre Dame the best chance of knocking down the College Football Playoff door?

The highest I could get FiveThirtyEight’s prediction machine to put Notre Dame in the CFP was but the following combination:

Georgia wins out (57%)

Oregon to lose a game (73%)

Cincinnati to lose a game (55%)

Notre Dame to win out (76%)

Wisconsin to win out (17%)

Iowa State to beat Oklahoma this week (34%)

If all of those things occur, Notre Dame would have a 79% chance at a CFP spot. Now, if you do the math the chances of all of those things happening are 1%, but the good news is they don’t ALL have to occur but each one that does increases the current 23% chance the Irish are being given.

