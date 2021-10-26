Notre Dame’s updated national bowl projections
A 31-16 win over USC moved No. 11 Notre Dame to 6-1 on the 2021 season as a favorable schedule awaits them to close the year. Notre Dame won’t play another team who is currently ranked, although 5-2 Virginia is knocking on the door as they’re again in the “receiving votes” category of both the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 poll this week.
So where do the experts think Notre Dame will be headed this bowl season?
The loss to Cincinnati will be nearly impossible to overcome in terms of another College Football Playoff appearance, assuming absolute craziness doesn’t happen at least, but the Irish are being seen by more as a New Years Six team in this week’s look around the national bowl projections.
Athlon Sports:
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan State
CBS Sports:
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
Peach Bowl vs. Pitt
College Football News:
Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
College Football News Projection:
Fiesta Bowl vs. Pitt
ESPN (Schlabach):
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Fiesta Bowl vs. Pitt
ESPN (Bonagura):
Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport
Cheez-It Bowl vs. Baylor
The Sporting News:
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Bill Bender of The Sporting News Projections:
Peach Bowl vs. Wake Forest
USA TODAY:
AP Photo/Danny Moloshok
Peach Bowl vs. Ole Miss
