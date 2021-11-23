Notre Dame’s updated national bowl projections following Oregon loss
The path seemed impossible a few short weeks ago but thanks to Oregon getting dismantled at Utah, the Big Ten only having one team survive the season with one loss, and Alabama not exactly stacking up the style points against Arkansas, Notre Dame still has a shot at the College Football Playoff (CFP).
The new CFP rankings come out Tuesday night and we expect Notre Dame to check in sixth. Obviously there is a lot ahead that needs to go the way of the Irish down the stretch, but the CFP remains a possibility for them.
Now are any national writers willing to project that outcome yet?
Here are the updated national Notre Dame bowl projections:
College Football News
Pete Fiutak of College Football News
Notre Dame bowl projection: Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan State
CBS Sports:
Notre Dame bowl projection: Peach Bowl vs. Pitt
Sports Illustrated
Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated
Notre Dame bowl projection: CFP, Orange Bowl vs. Georgia
The Sporting News
Bill Bender of The Sporting News
Notre Dame bowl projection: Peach Bowl vs. Pitt
ESPN (Schlabach):
Notre Dame bowl projection: Peach Bowl vs. Pitt
ESPN (Bonagura):
Notre Dame bowl projection: Fiesta Bowl vs. Oregon
Athlon Sports
Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports
Notre Dame bowl projection: Peach Bowl vs. Pitt
