Notre Dame’s updated national bowl projections following Oregon loss

The path seemed impossible a few short weeks ago but thanks to Oregon getting dismantled at Utah, the Big Ten only having one team survive the season with one loss, and Alabama not exactly stacking up the style points against Arkansas, Notre Dame still has a shot at the College Football Playoff (CFP).

The new CFP rankings come out Tuesday night and we expect Notre Dame to check in sixth. Obviously there is a lot ahead that needs to go the way of the Irish down the stretch, but the CFP remains a possibility for them.

Now are any national writers willing to project that outcome yet?

Here are the updated national Notre Dame bowl projections:

College Football News

Pete Fiutak of College Football News

Notre Dame bowl projection: Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan State

CBS Sports:

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports

Notre Dame bowl projection: Peach Bowl vs. Pitt

Sports Illustrated

Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated

Notre Dame bowl projection: CFP, Orange Bowl vs. Georgia

The Sporting News

Bill Bender of The Sporting News

Notre Dame bowl projection: Peach Bowl vs. Pitt

ESPN (Schlabach):

Mark Schlabach of ESPN

Notre Dame bowl projection: Peach Bowl vs. Pitt

ESPN (Bonagura):

Kyle Bonagura of ESPN

Notre Dame bowl projection: Fiesta Bowl vs. Oregon

Athlon Sports

Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports

Notre Dame bowl projection: Peach Bowl vs. Pitt

