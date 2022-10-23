Notre Dame-UNLV: 6 Numbers that told the story

Notre Dame improved to 4-3 with a 44-21 win over UNLV on Saturday afternoon. The final score indicates a blowout and it was, but it was also a game that left a lot to be desired by the Irish as a whole.

Missed tackles remain an incredible issue for this squad as do red zone issues as the offense continues to leave handfuls upon handfuls of points on the field each week.

Notre Dame is 4-3 and two wins away from bowl eligibility but remains in need of significant upgrades before a return to anything of real significance can arrive.

Here is a look behind a handful of numbers from Notre Dame’s victory that speaks to both some of the good and some of the glaring issues.

6-115

[autotag]Michael Mayer[/autotag] had another monster day that included a ridiculous one-handed catch as well as a touchdown that tied him for the most scores by a tight end in program history. He pulled in 6 receptions for 115-yards and a touchdown and all of that is great. We’ll get to issues on the offense but there is a problem here is no fault of Mayer’s. Mayer’s good buddy [autotag]Drew Pyne[/autotag] locks onto the star tight end too often as evidenced Saturday. Pyne nearly threw an interception while trying to force Mayer a pass on the game’s opening drive and had Braden Lenzy appear open multiple times for potentially huge gains but didn’t even attempt a throw. The progressions of Pyne must improve but the talent around him needs to as well in order to not be so reliant on Mayer.

74

Notre Dame doesn’t exactly have a big play-type offense this year but they certainly have one on defense. But not for the right reason.

Courtney Reese’s 74-yard dash in the first quarter started the scoring for UNLV and was yet another huge play allowed by the Irish defense in 2022.

Last week saw Stanford complete a pass for 38 yards which wasn’t awful by Notre Dame standards this year as they’ve allowed an 80-yard score against North Carolina, 53-yarder against BYU, and a 42-yard run against Marshall. Keeping almost everything in front of them against Ohio State (the longest play was 31 yards) has been the exception to the rule.

Reese’s dash was also 20 yards longer than any Notre Dame play this season as the Irish have just three plays of 40-plus yards themselves in 2022.

2-12

Notre Dame entered 2022 with what I thought was a certain star in the making receiver [autotag]Lorenzo Styles[/autotag] had a brutal third down drop against UNLV and finished with just two catches for 12 yards. The book on Styles is far from closed as he’s only halfway through his sophomore season, but based on what we saw a year ago I felt he’d be a lot further along in 2022 than he appears.

4 in 7

When [autotag]Brian Mason[/autotag] was introduced as Notre Dame’s special teams coordinator he made it clear that everything on special teams would be challenged. [autotag]Isaiah Foskey[/autotag] had blocked punts on two straight UNLV first quarter fourth downs and with them, recorded the fourth and fifth blocked punts of the year already.

If you’re curious, you have to go from 2017-2021 to count the previous five punts Notre Dame blocked. The challenges are obviously working.

3 in 4 results in 28 for 130

It was nice to see [autotag]Braden Lenzy[/autotag] get rewarded with a touchdown towards the end of Saturday’s game but also a little bittersweet. After [autotag]Audric Estime[/autotag] lost his third fumble in four games, carries were split between [autotag]Logan Diggs[/autotag] and [autotag]Chris Tyree[/autotag] with Diggs going off for 130 yards on 28 attempts. His effort made me want to see him rewarded with a score but it was nice to see Lenzy get his.

In order for this offense to progress, it needs Estime to hold onto the ball but it’s a positive to have capable backs like Diggs and Tyree to pick up some slack.

0-12

No, that’s not my record asking girls to a dance in high school although it’s close. Instead, 0-12 is what UNLV was on third down Saturday, something that Notre Dame needed to do and did a week after Stanford batted nearly .500 (7 of 16) on third down a week ago.

If I’m going to rip Golden and the defense for their continued giving up of huge plays, they deserve praise for stepping up on third down, even if it was against a depleted UNLV offense.

