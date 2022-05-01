Notre Dame undrafted NFL rookie tracker

Just because you don’t hear your name called during the NFL draft doesn’t mean your NFL aspirations are cooked. As soon as the draft ended, every team began signing numerous undrafted players as rookie free agents. For most, this will be the extent of their NFL careers as they won’t survive training camp or even OTAs. Still, the fact that a team want to take a flyer on you is a badge of honor you can treasure forever.

Notre Dame stood to have plenty such players this year as only Kyle Hamilton and Kyren Williams were drafted. Sure enough, five additional Irish players were picked up by NFL teams. We don’t know what future professional football holds for these young men, but they at least have a chance to make it at football’s highest level. Here are the former Irish players to be on the lookout for in the near future:

Kurt Hinish, Houston Texans

Drew White, Washington Commanders

Kevin Austin Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Las Vegas Raiders

Jack Coan, Indianapolis Colts

