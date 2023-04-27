Notre Dame’s Tyler Buchner reveals transfer destination

Auburn’s hunt for a transfer portal quarterback will continue as one of its targets has elected to transfer elsewhere.

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner entered the transfer portal earlier this week and has already found a new home. In an expected move, Buchner will reunite with his former offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, at Alabama.

After entering the transfer portal, Tom Loy of 247Sports shared that Auburn could be a potential landing spot for Buchner, with Alabama also being in the mix. Buchner reportedly visited Alabama on Wednesday and announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Thursday morning.

In two seasons at Notre Dame, Buchner appeared in 13 games for the Irish where he would throw for 949 yards and six touchdowns while completing 57% of his passes. As a high school recruit, Buchner was a four-star quarterback from La Jolla, California. He was the class of 2021’s No. 10 quarterback and was the No. 7 overall player from the state of California according to 247Sports. Rees was his primary recruiter.

Auburn will continue to dip into the transfer portal for new additions to its 2023 roster. The spring window is set to close on April 30.

