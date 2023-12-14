Notre Dame has two players named unanimous All-Americans

It was a day to remember for two Notre Dame football stars, as they were etched in Irish history.

Offensive tackle joe alt and safety Xavier Watts were both named to yet another All-American team, but this sum of the whole was important. It made both of them unanimous All-Americans, making the pair the No. 35 and No. 36 in Notre Dame football storied history.

It was quite the season for each of them, Watts leading the country in interceptions and winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. Alt didn’t bring home any individual hardware, but his play spoke for itself, as he was once again one of the best offensive tackles in the country.

3️⃣6️⃣ Unanimous. After already being named the best defensive player in college football, Xavier Watts earns Unanimous All-America honors, marking the 36th time in program history an Irish player has been named an Unanimous All-American. Congrats, @xavierwatts6#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/81GjGBet7d — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 14, 2023

Watts still has eligibility remaining, while Alt has decided to move on to the NFL.

3️⃣5️⃣ Unanimous. Joe Alt finishes up his tremendous Irish career earning Unanimous All-America honors, marking the 35th time in program history an Irish player has been named an Unanimous All-American. Congrats, @JoeAlt7#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/7Osx4O8I3a — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 14, 2023

Congrats to both of them on having an amazing 2023 season.

