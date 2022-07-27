Notre Dame has two names on Outland Trophy watch list

If Notre Dame’s offense is to have any success this season, much of it will come from the offensive line. While that’s true every year, the Irish especially can call that a strong area this season. That’s because both Jarrett Patterson and Josh Lugg have been named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy. This award recognizes the best interior lineman in college football and can go to a player on either offense or defense.

The honor definitely adds to Patterson’s reputation as he also is on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, given to college football’s best center. He has not allowed a sack in his career yet, and both he and Lugg started every game for the Irish in 2021. Irish quarterbacks would be wise to take advantage of having these two weapons.

The Irish’s history with the Outland Trophy goes back to its beginning in 1946. George Connor and Bill Fischer won in two of the first three years it was presented. Their only other winner was Ross Browner in 1976.

