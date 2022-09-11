Notre Dame tumbles out of latest USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll

The Irish didn’t draw it up like this and it reflected in the latest USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. Everyone associated with Notre Dame would like to hit the restart button on the season, especially head coach Marcus Freeman. As Nick Shepkowski so eloquently up it, the honeymoon is over.

The Irish weren’t the only other team that would fall on what could be deemed “upset Saturday” in college football. Sixth ranked Texas A&M lost to unranked Appalachian State at home, No. 8 Baylor lost to No. 25 Baylor on the road, No. 20 Kentucky defeated No. 19 Florida in Gainesville, unranked Tennessee also went on the road and defeated No. 14 Pittsburgh, and No. 18 Wisconsin lost at home to unranked Washington State.

Find out below where each team is ranked after the chaotic second weekend of college football. (Last week’s ranking in parenthesis.)

#25 Pittsburgh (14)

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) runs the ball during a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Pittsburgh Panthers in Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Vols defeated Pitt 34-27 in overtime.

#24 Oregon (24)

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix looks down field against Eastern Washington during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Sept 10, 2022.

#23 Penn State (NR)

Sep 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Ohio 46-10. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

#22 Texas A&M (6)

Sep 10, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher yells as they play against the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Appalachian State Mountaineers won 17 to 14. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

#21 Florida (19)

Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Keidron Smith (1) avoids the tackle of Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) after making an interception during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field, in Gainesville FL, Sept. 10, 2022. [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun]

#20 Texas (22)

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian yells orders at players during the game against Alabama at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022.

#19 Baylor (8)

Sep 10, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) completes a catch against Baylor Bears safety Al Walcott (13) in the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

#18 Wake Forest (21)

Sep 10, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Malik Mustapha (3) celebrates with running back Quinton Cooley (28) after a touchdown during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

#17 Ole Miss (23)

Sep 10, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA;Ole Miss Rebels running back Ulysses Bentley IV (24) celebrates with offensive lineman Micah Pettus (57) after a touchdown against the Central Arkansas Bears during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

#16 Tennessee (NR)

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) celebrates after a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Pittsburgh Panthers in Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Tennessee defeated Pitt 34-27 in overtime.

#15 Utah (15)

Sep 10, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Charlie Vincent (26) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

#14 BYU (25)

Sep 10, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Talmage Gunther is embraced by a fan after the Cougars beat the Baylor Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

#13 Miami, FL (16)

Sep 10, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Key’Shawn Smith (5) celebrates his touchdown against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

#12 North Carolina St. (13)

Sep 10, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver Anthony Smith (85) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Julian Gray (8) during the first half against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

#11 Arkansas (17)

Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back AJ Green (0) celebrates with wide receiver Citron Jackson Jr (2) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 44-30. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

#10 Kentucky (20)

Sep 10, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats place kicker Matt Ruffolo (96) makes a field goal against the Florida Gators during the fourth quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

#9 Michigan State (11)

Michigan State defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (41) celebrates after sacking Akron quarterback Jeff Undercuffler Jr. (13) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

#8 USC (12)

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

#7 Oklahoma State (10)

Oklahoma State’s Trace Ford (94) celebrates beside Brock Martin (9) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Oklahoma State won 34-17

#6 Oklahoma (7)

Oklahoma’s Danny Stutsman (28) celebrates a defensive play in the first quarter during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma and the Kent State Golden Flashes at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 10, 2022.

#5 Michigan (5)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrates on the sidelines during the second half of the 56-10 win over Hawaii on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Ann Arbor.

#4 Clemson (4)

Sep 10, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) runs 17 yards for a touchdown against Furman Paladins safety Jalen Miller (36) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

#3 Ohio State (3)

September 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates with offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

#2 Georgia (2)

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) moves the ball down the field during the first half of a NCAA college football game between Samford and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

#1 Alabama (1)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 10: Jahmyr Gibbs #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide escapes the grasp of Jaylon Guilbeau #13 of the Texas Longhorns in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

