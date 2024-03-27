Notre Dame trying to get Jeremiah Love the ball as much as possible

One of the top returning offensive threats for Notre Dame football is running back Jeremiah Love.

The rising sophomore flashed multiple times last year, ending the year with a 385 yards on 71 carries with a score and caught 8 receptions for 77 yards with another score. The ball needs to be in Love’s hands as much as possible, and the Irish coaching staff are working on doing just that.

It has been reported by Mike Berardino that Love has been splitting his reps this spring between the running backs and wide receivers. We all saw how electric he is in the passing game after his touchdown in the Sun Bowl.

Jeremiyah Love is splitting time at slot receiver and RB this spring. Worked with both groups today. #NDFootball — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) March 27, 2024

It will be interesting during the remainder of this spring and come the fall how head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock will use Love.

