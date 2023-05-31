Notre Dame trending to land in-state 4-star 2024 athlete

It’s always been a bit odd when Notre Dame has big time talent in their backyard and they don’t make them a priority recruit.

Yes, some of it is off the field, but just in the 2024 recruiting cycle, the top two Indiana prospects are headed to Ohio State. The third ranked player, Fort Wayne athlete Brauntae Johnson looks to be a different story.

The 6-foot, 3-inch and 170 pound athlete has Notre Dame in his top group and will make his official visit in June. Johnson is now believed to be leaning towards committing to the Irish, as On3’s Mike Singer puts a 60% confidence level on his prediction.

In case you missed it: @MikeTSinger logged a prediction for a top in-state talent to land at Notre Dame 👀https://t.co/JEElCqecTU pic.twitter.com/w6Y1SeOoTA — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) May 31, 2023

Johnson is ranked as the 12th best athlete and 161st overall player according to the 247Sports composite. He could end up as a wide receiver or defensive back when he arrives on a college campus.

