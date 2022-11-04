Notre Dame trending to flip current Texas Tech wide receiver commit

It is undoubtably a huge game for the Irish, not just one the field but off it as well. This game is one of the biggest during this weekends slate of games, with two teams that are perennially involved in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Even though Notre Dame has struggled during year one of the Marcus Freeman era, they have still rattled off more than a few solid wins, which include Syracuse, North Carolina and BYU. Another opportunity is in front of them to win against another ranked opponent, but the chance for them to win on the recruiting trail is gaining steam as well.

Current 2023 Texas Tech commit, wide receiver Kaleb Smith, will visit South Bend this weekend and two of 247Sports recruiting analysts (Steve Wiltfong and Tom Loy) have logged crystal balls for Smith to flip to the Irish.

Week 1-9 (9-0) Highlights🔥🔥Playing for a 10-0 season and District Title tomorrow with my guys🤟🏽@RHS_FBRecruits @TrustMyEyesO pic.twitter.com/XZK3PtFXMa — Kaleb “KK” Smith🤹🏽 (@__KalebSmith) October 26, 2022

Smith has been committed to Tech since February, but the Irish have come on hard recently. It is unknown if Smith will make an announcement for Notre Dame, but like the saying goes, if there’s smoke, there’s a fire. In this case the fire is a good thing.

