Notre Dame trending away from 2022 California defensive lineman

The Irish have put together one of the best 2022 recruiting classes in the nation, but head coach Brian Kelly and his staff are still hard at work trying to add on to the 23-commit class.

List

Notre Dame football's 2022 recruiting class commitments

One of their remaining targets is California defensive lineman Hero Kanu. The six-foot-five-inch and 293-pound defensive tackle visited South Bend the weekend of October 23rd but that visit might not be enough to reel him in.

For the longest time, Kanu had no 247Sports crystal ball projects, but three of them came in today, and none of them for the Irish. Their director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, Ohio State insider Bill Kurelic and Oklahoma insider Brandon Drumm each predicted Kanu would end up in Columbus, committing to the Buckeyes.

Currently the Irish have Donovan Hinish, Kurt’s younger brother, as the only true interior defensive line commit. It might be back to the recruiting board for the Irish if they wants find a prospect to pair with Hinish.