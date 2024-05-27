Notre Dame trending on adding 2026 4-star Florida quarterback Noah Grubbs

One of the biggest differences in Notre Dame football’s recent recruiting success has been its pursuit of quarterbacks.

Head coach Marcus Freeman has put a major emphasis on stacking talent in that room, and has done a great job in doing so. The 2024 team might be the deepest the unit has been in a very long time, as starter Riley Leonard and his backup Steve Angeli are proven, while CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey bring tons of potential to the table.

As for the 2025 class, Deuce Knight is firmly committed and now the Irish seem to be leading the recruitment of 2025 Florida quarterback Noah Grubbs. On3’s Steve Wiltfong made a prediction on Monday morning that the 6-foot, 4-inch and 190-pound signal caller would eventually commit to Notre Dame.

On3's @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Notre Dame to land 2026 QB Noah Grubbs🍀 Intel: https://t.co/Y4WGTMr31Y pic.twitter.com/pP7gow3sre — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 27, 2024

This would be a huge recruiting win for the Irish, as Grubbs also holds offers from other big time schools like Ohio State, Michigan, Colorado, Penn State and others.

