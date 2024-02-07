Notre Dame trending to add 2025 North Carolina safety

If you didn’t know, Notre Dame 2025 safety target JaDon Blair will make an official visit to South Bend in early June.

While that is great news, there is even better. 247Sports Irish insider Tom Loy logged a crystal ball pick for Notre Dame to eventually land the 6-foot, 4-inch and 190-pound safety. It’s the only current selection in his recruitment.

Blair fits the mold of prospects that the Irish go after at the position: long, and athletic. He also happens to be one of the best players in the country, ranking as the No. 13 safety and 147th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

New #247Sports Crystal Ball pick is in. During the Football Recruiting Podcast, I tossed in a new prediction for #NotreDame to land 4-star safety JaDon Blair, and shared exactly why I like the Fighting Irish in the end. VIP https://t.co/9ljKGQ13ju@irishillustratd@247Sports pic.twitter.com/5WISzfh4XE — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 6, 2024

Notre Dame currently has Ivan Taylor and Ethan Long committed at the position, but would welcome in Blair with open arms.

