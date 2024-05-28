Notre Dame trending with 2025 safety who just set his official visit

Notre Dame football is continuing to look for the right final pieces of its 2025 recruiting class and it’s looking like North Carolina safety JaDon Blair could be one of them.

The 6-foot, 4-inch and 190-pound member of the secondary has set his commitment date for July 5th, but before that he will make his official visits. One of those will be to South Bend, at the beginning of June, but there is more good news for both parties.

On3’s Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for Blair to eventually commit to the Irish on Tuesday morning after getting a chance to speak with him.

Blair is viewed highly among recruiting circles, as he’s ranked as the No. 160 overall prospect and 13th best safety in his class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

