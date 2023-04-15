Notre Dame transfer wide receiver has retired from football

It was viewed as a very solid transfer recruiting win when Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith decided to play for Notre Dame.

Unfortunately, Smith will never play for the Irish as he has announced that he will be medically retiring from the game, citing physical and mental health issues.

It’s something that no one saw coming but Smith has to do what is best for him. We all would have liked to see him out on the field this fall but that won’t be the case. We wish Smith the best at what is next for him and hope that this time away from football helps.

