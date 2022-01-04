Notre Dame transfer portal tracker (2022)

The transfer portal is sweeping college football and changing the landscape of the entire sport like few things have before. Although Notre Dame hasn’t been hit with a major loss by any means this season, there is still plenty of an impact that can be felt as nine different players have entered the portal since the start of the football season.

We assume it’s only a matter of time before the Irish land a few commitments in it but as of now that is not yet the case.

Here are those nine and the latest on their future destinations:

Litchfield Ajavon

Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Litchfield Ajavon

Position: Defensive Back

Recruiting Class: 2019

New Destination: TBD

Jay Bramblett

Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Name: Jay Bramblett

Position: Punter

Recruiting Class: 2019

New Destination: TBD

Quinn Carroll

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Quinn Carroll

Position: Offensive Line

Recruiting Class: 2019

New Destination: TBD

Brendon Clark

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Brendon Clark

Position: Quarterback

Recruiting Class: 2019

New Destination: Old Dominion

Khari Gee

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Khari Gee

Position: Defensive Back/Safety

Recruiting Class: 2021

New Destination: TBD

Lawrence Keys III

Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Name: Lawrence Keys, III

Position: Wide Receiver

Recruiting Class: 2018

New Destination: Tulane

Paul Moala

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Paul Moala

Position: Linebacker

Recruiting Class: 2018

New Destination: TBD

Caleb Offord

Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images

Name: Caleb Offord

Position: Defensive Back

Recruiting Class: 2020

New Destination: TBD

Shayne Simon

Notre Dame’s No. 41 Kurt Hinish posts a sack, also seeing action from No. 9 Daelin Hayes and No 33 Shayne Simon to finish in the first half vs. Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium. Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Name: Shayne Simon

Position: Linebacker

Recruiting Class: 2018

New Destination: TBD

