Notre Dame transfer portal tracker (2022)
The transfer portal is sweeping college football and changing the landscape of the entire sport like few things have before. Although Notre Dame hasn’t been hit with a major loss by any means this season, there is still plenty of an impact that can be felt as nine different players have entered the portal since the start of the football season.
We assume it’s only a matter of time before the Irish land a few commitments in it but as of now that is not yet the case.
Here are those nine and the latest on their future destinations:
Litchfield Ajavon
Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Position: Defensive Back
Recruiting Class: 2019
New Destination: TBD
Jay Bramblett
Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics
Position: Punter
Recruiting Class: 2019
New Destination: TBD
Quinn Carroll
Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Position: Offensive Line
Recruiting Class: 2019
New Destination: TBD
Brendon Clark
Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Position: Quarterback
Recruiting Class: 2019
New Destination: Old Dominion
Khari Gee
Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Position: Defensive Back/Safety
Recruiting Class: 2021
New Destination: TBD
Lawrence Keys III
Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics
Position: Wide Receiver
Recruiting Class: 2018
New Destination: Tulane
Paul Moala
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Position: Linebacker
Recruiting Class: 2018
New Destination: TBD
Caleb Offord
Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images
Position: Defensive Back
Recruiting Class: 2020
New Destination: TBD
Shayne Simon
Notre Dame’s No. 41 Kurt Hinish posts a sack, also seeing action from No. 9 Daelin Hayes and No 33 Shayne Simon to finish in the first half vs. Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium. Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics
Position: Linebacker
Recruiting Class: 2018
New Destination: TBD
