Notre Dame transfer portal tracker (2022)

Nick Shepkowski
·2 min read

The transfer portal is sweeping college football and changing the landscape of the entire sport like few things have before. Although Notre Dame hasn’t been hit with a major loss by any means this season, there is still plenty of an impact that can be felt as nine different players have entered the portal since the start of the football season.

We assume it’s only a matter of time before the Irish land a few commitments in it but as of now that is not yet the case.

Here are those nine and the latest on their future destinations:

Litchfield Ajavon

Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Litchfield Ajavon
Position: Defensive Back
Recruiting Class: 2019
New Destination: TBD

Jay Bramblett

Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Name: Jay Bramblett
Position: Punter
Recruiting Class: 2019
New Destination: TBD

Quinn Carroll

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Quinn Carroll
Position: Offensive Line
Recruiting Class: 2019
New Destination: TBD

Brendon Clark

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Brendon Clark
Position: Quarterback
Recruiting Class: 2019
New Destination: Old Dominion

Khari Gee

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Khari Gee
Position: Defensive Back/Safety
Recruiting Class: 2021
New Destination: TBD

Lawrence Keys III

Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Name: Lawrence Keys, III
Position: Wide Receiver
Recruiting Class: 2018
New Destination: Tulane

Paul Moala

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Paul Moala
Position: Linebacker
Recruiting Class: 2018
New Destination: TBD

Caleb Offord

Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images

Name: Caleb Offord
Position: Defensive Back
Recruiting Class: 2020
New Destination: TBD

Shayne Simon

Notre Dame’s No. 41 Kurt Hinish posts a sack, also seeing action from No. 9 Daelin Hayes and No 33 Shayne Simon to finish in the first half vs. Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium. Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Name: Shayne Simon
Position: Linebacker
Recruiting Class: 2018
New Destination: TBD

1

1

Recommended Stories