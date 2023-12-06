Notre Dame transfer portal: Chris Tyree is headed home

Notre Dame’s leading receiver from the 2023 regular season is headed home.

Chris Tyree, who converted from running back to wide receiver this past season, will play his final season of college football at Virginia. He entered the transfer portal just hours after Notre Dame’s regular season ended with a victory at Stanford.

Tyree, one of Notre Dame’s fastest players in recent memory, was the team’s leading receiver in 2023. He had 484-yards on 26 receptions, good for an impressive 18.6 yards per reception.

Tyree also ran for 1,161 yards during his Notre Dame career, the 39th most in program history. The Virginia native will be back in South Bend when Notre Dame plays host to the Cavaliers on Nov. 16 next season.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire