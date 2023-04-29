Notre Dame transfer Lorenzo Styles Jr. commits to Ohio State football

Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (4) runs after making a catch during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Notre Dame Vs Stanford Football

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., who entered the NCAA transfer portal last week, committed to Ohio State on Saturday.

“Thankful for this opportunity,” he wrote in a tweet. “Time to go to work. #GOBUCKS.”

The announcement came after Styles visited the school over the weekend.

Though a receiver in his two seasons with the Irish, Styles is reported to be contemplating a switch to defense. He had moved to cornerback in spring practice at Notre Dame before entering the portal.

A native of Pickerington, he’s the son of the former Ohio State linebacker and brother of safety Sonny Styles, who was a freshman last season.

Lorenzo Jr. caught 54 passes for 684 yards and two touchdowns for Notre Dame in 2022 and 2021.

