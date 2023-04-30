Notre Dame transfer Lorenzo Styles Jr. commits to Ohio State

This weekend was all about the NFL draft, but in the midst of that bruhaha, the Ohio State football team received a couple of commitments, one of the traditional variety and another via the transfer portal.

On Saturday, OSU legacy player and former Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. committed to the Buckeyes through the transfer portal. Styles has a significant family connection. He is the son of former Ohio State linebacker Lorenzo Styles and brother of current safety Sonny Styles. Both played their high school ball at Pickerington Central, just a buckeye’s throw from the banks of the Olentangy.

Styles was a four-star wide receiver when he committed to the Fighting Irish in the 2021 class, but he was also a blue-chip defensive back. He spent the last two seasons catching passes in South Bend, notching 54 passes for 648 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll join the Buckeyes presumably as a cornerback.

For the best local Columbus news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Columbus Dispatch.

Thankful for this opportunity. Time to go to work.. #GOBUCKS pic.twitter.com/tjbyEnK4Hv — Zo (@LorenzoStyles_) April 29, 2023

Styles will have two years of eligibility left. It’ll be interesting to see how all of the suddenly talented bodies in the back end of the defense sort themselves out over the next year or so.

More!

BOOM! Ohio State receives commitment from 4-star running back Ohio State center Luke Wypler selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 NFL draft Twitter reacts to Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones selected by Cleveland Ohio State makes final three for 2024 California linebacker Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire