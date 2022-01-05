Notre Dame transfer finds new home in Big Ten

It took only a day for former Notre Dame offensive lineman Quinn Carroll to find a new collegiate home as on Wednesday he announced he’d be transferring to Minnesota.

Carroll was a four star recruit in Notre Dame’s 2019 recruiting class but a knee injury suffered at fall camp his freshman year started his career with the Irish in a place that was difficult to catch back up from.

This is a return home for Carroll who is from Minneapolis and played high school football at Edina. Carroll will exit Notre Dame with his degree and three years of eligibility to potentially give P. J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers.

