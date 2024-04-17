Notre Dame transfer Carey Booth commits to Illinois

WCIA — Notre Dame transfer Carey Booth is coming to Champaign. The 6-foot-10 forward committed to Illinois on Tuesday evening, after spending one season with the Irish. Booth started 19 games as a true freshman, averaging 6.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He was the 49th ranked recruit in the country in the Class of 2023 coming out of high school.

Booth is the fourth transfer to commit to Illinois this offseason, joining Jake Davis (Mercer), Tre White (Louisville), and Kylan Boswell (Arizona). The Illini still have three open scholarships remaining to fill for next season.

