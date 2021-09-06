Notre Dame topples Florida State in OT thriller

Thrill of victory, agony of defeat

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State players leave field dejectedly as Notre Damers rejoice in the background after posting 41-38 victory in overtime Sunday in Tallahassee.

Seminole nation roaring

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Florida State fans were roaring at Doak Campbell.

Best foot forward ...

USAT Florida State Seminoles place kicker Parker Grothaus kicks off to Notre Dame.

Touchdown, Fighting Irish

AP Photo/Phil Sears

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer runs past the Florida State sideline for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Open-field tackle

USAT

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Kevin Knowles II dives to tackle Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams.

Six points, Seminoles

USAT

Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin sprints toward the end zone on 89-yard run.

Picked off at the pass

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton intercepts a pass intended for Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin.

Irish find the end zone

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. celebrates with running back Kyren Williams after a touchdown in the second quarter

Finding paydirt

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams dives for a touchdown at the pylon during the second half.

Full speed ahead

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. runs with the ball on a 37-yard scoring pass from Jack Coan.

Breaking away

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy runs past Florida State Seminoles defensive back Sidney Williams (23) and defensive back Akeem Dent (27).

Milton the magician

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

McKenzie Milton led a stirring Florida State comeback in his return to football. The QB guided the Seminoles' rally that sent the game to OT.

Seminoles miss field goal in OT

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat

Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald missed wide left in overtime with a chance to put the Seminoles ahead by 3.

Doerer delivers ... big time

Jonathan Doerer kicks the winning field goal.

Overtime victory for ND

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame's sideline is jubilant after Jonathan Doerer's 41-yard field goal won the game.

