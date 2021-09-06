Notre Dame topples Florida State in OT thriller
Thrill of victory, agony of defeat
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Florida State players leave field dejectedly as Notre Damers rejoice in the background after posting 41-38 victory in overtime Sunday in Tallahassee.
Seminole nation roaring
AP Photo/Gary McCullough
Florida State fans were roaring at Doak Campbell.
Best foot forward ...
USAT Florida State Seminoles place kicker Parker Grothaus kicks off to Notre Dame.
Touchdown, Fighting Irish
AP Photo/Phil Sears
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer runs past the Florida State sideline for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Open-field tackle
USAT
Florida State Seminoles defensive back Kevin Knowles II dives to tackle Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams.
Six points, Seminoles
USAT
Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin sprints toward the end zone on 89-yard run.
Picked off at the pass
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton intercepts a pass intended for Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin.
Irish find the end zone
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. celebrates with running back Kyren Williams after a touchdown in the second quarter
Finding paydirt
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams dives for a touchdown at the pylon during the second half.
Full speed ahead
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. runs with the ball on a 37-yard scoring pass from Jack Coan.
Breaking away
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy runs past Florida State Seminoles defensive back Sidney Williams (23) and defensive back Akeem Dent (27).
Milton the magician
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
McKenzie Milton led a stirring Florida State comeback in his return to football. The QB guided the Seminoles' rally that sent the game to OT.
Seminoles miss field goal in OT
Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald missed wide left in overtime with a chance to put the Seminoles ahead by 3.
Doerer delivers ... big time
Jonathan Doerer kicks the winning field goal.
Overtime victory for ND
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame's sideline is jubilant after Jonathan Doerer's 41-yard field goal won the game.
