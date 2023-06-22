Notre Dame’s top in-state remaining prospect set to commit on Saturday

As we have looked at Ohio State’s invasion of Indiana, Notre Dame does have to keep some of it’s best talent home.

Their top remaining in-state target, athlete Brauntae Johnson, will make his decision this coming Saturday at 10:00 a.m. EST. The 6-foot, 3-inch and 170 pound player is ranked as the 13th best athlete and 168th overall player according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Reading the actions taken by Johnson this spring, it’s a bit murky about who will be his selection. He has taken just two official visits so far, one to Michigan State and the other to South Bend. Johnson also has a scheduled visit to Purdue starting tomorrow and it’s hard to think that he won’t be canceling that visit as his announcement looms.

If I had to guess, Johnson will be making his verbal to the Irish on Saturday, so expect the 2024 class to grow over the weekend.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More!

College football: Top head coaches entering 2023 season Notre Dame predicted to face rare foe in New Years Six Notre Dame offers Illinois 2025 defensive lineman after impressive camp Another Notre Dame target sets their commitment date Notre Dame vs Ohio State: High Stakes Battle

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire