Notre Dame’s top 25 defensive recruits since 2000

Notre Dame football recently received a verbal commitment from one of their biggest defensive recruits in modern history as five-star defensive end Brenan Vernon gave the Irish the nod over his home-state Ohio State Buckeyes.

Where does Vernon rank compared to some of Notre Dame’s biggest defensive recruits in recent memory?

Which of those players lived up to the hype and which ones didn’t quite pan out?

Here are the top-25 defensive Notre Dame recruits since 2000, according to 247Sports:

25. Elijah Shumate

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Elijah Shumate Recruiting Class: 2012 Position: Safety National Rank: 87 247Sports Composite Score: .9604

24. Houston Griffith

Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Houston Griffith Recruiting Class: 2018 Position: Cornerback National Rank: 70 247Sports Composite Score: .9651

23. Mike Goolsby

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Name: Mike Goolsby Recruiting Class: 2000 Position: Linebacker National Rank: 96 247Sports Composite Score: .9663

22. Louis Nix, III

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Louis Nix, III Recruiting Class: 2010 Position: Defensive Lineman National Rank: 65 247Sports Composite Score: .9675

21. Kyle Hamilton

Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Name: Kyle Hamilton Recruiting Class: 2019 Position: Safety National Rank: 60 247Sports Composite Score: .9700

20. Darius Fleming

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Darius Fleming Recruiting Class: 2008 Position: Linebacker National Rank: 63 247Sports Composite Score: .9705

19. Raeshon McNeil

AP Photo/Al Goldis

Name: Raeshon McNeil Recruiting Class: 2006 Position: Cornerback National Rank: 64 247Sports Composite Score: .9734

18. Darrin Walls

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Darrin Walls Recruiting Class: 2006 Position: Cornerback National Rank: 62 247Sports Composite Score: .9738

17. Nyles Morgan

Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Nyles Morgan Recruiting Class: 2014 Position: Linebacker National Rank: 54 247Sports Composite Score: .9739

16. Vontez Duff

AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer

Name: Vontez Duff Recruiting Class: 2000 Position: Cornerback National Rank: 73 247Sports Composite Score: .9743

15. Davonte' Neal

Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images

Name: Devonte' Neal Recruiting Class: 2012 Position: Cornerback National Rank: 57 247Sports Composite Score: .9745

14. Derek Landri

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports © copyright (2006) Matt Cashore

Name: Derek Landri Recruiting Class: 2002 Position: Defensive Tackle National Rank: 53 247Sports Composite Score: .9769

13. Tee Shepard

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Tee Shepard Recruiting Class: 2012 Position: Cornerback National Rank: 51 247Sports Composite Score: .9770

12. Greg Pauly

Photo by Craig Jones/Getty Images

Name: Greg Pauly Recruiting Class: 2000 Position: Defensive Tackle National Rank: 60 247Sports Composite Score: .9771

11. Gary Gray

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Gary Gray Recruiting Class: 2007 Position: Cornerback National Rank: 44 247Sports Composite Score: .9787

10. Corey Mays

Credit: Photo By Matthew Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Name: Corey Mays Recruiting Class: 2001 Position: Linebacker National Rank: 56 247Sports Composite Score: .9795

9. Ethan Johnson

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Ethan Johnson Recruiting Class: 2008 Position: Defensive End National Rank: 36 247Sports Composite Score: .9805

8. Stephon Tuitt

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Stephon Tuitt Recruiting Class: 2011 Position: Defensive End National Rank: 31 247Sports Composite Score: .9824

7. Max Redfield

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Max Redfield Recruiting Class: 2013 Position: Safety National Rank: 29 247Sports Composite Score: .9856

6. Victor Abiamiri

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports © copyright (2006) Matt Cashore

Name: Victor Abiamiri Recruiting Class: 2003 Position: Defensive End National Rank: 29 247Sports Composite Score: .9861

5. Ishaq Williams

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Name: Ishaq Williams Recruiting Class: 2011 Position: Linebacker National Rank: 26 247Sports Composite Score: .9888

4. Brenan Vernon

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Brenan Vernon Recruiting Class: 2023 Position: Defensive End National Rank: 18 247Sports Composite Score: .9908

3. Aaron Lynch

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Aaron Lynch Recruiting Class: 2011 Position: Defensive End National Rank: 9 247Sports Composite Score: .9947

2. Manti Te'o

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Manti Te'o Recruiting Class: 2009 Position: Linebacker National Rank: 4 247Sports Composite Score: .9977

1. Jaylon Smith

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Jaylon Smith Recruiting Class: 2013 Position: Linebacker National Rank: 2 247Sports Composite Score: .9987

