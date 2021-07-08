Notre Dame’s top 25 defensive recruits since 2000
Notre Dame football recently received a verbal commitment from one of their biggest defensive recruits in modern history as five-star defensive end Brenan Vernon gave the Irish the nod over his home-state Ohio State Buckeyes.
Where does Vernon rank compared to some of Notre Dame’s biggest defensive recruits in recent memory?
Which of those players lived up to the hype and which ones didn’t quite pan out?
Here are the top-25 defensive Notre Dame recruits since 2000, according to 247Sports:
25. Elijah Shumate
Name: Elijah Shumate Recruiting Class: 2012 Position: Safety National Rank: 87 247Sports Composite Score: .9604
24. Houston Griffith
Name: Houston Griffith Recruiting Class: 2018 Position: Cornerback National Rank: 70 247Sports Composite Score: .9651
23. Mike Goolsby
Name: Mike Goolsby Recruiting Class: 2000 Position: Linebacker National Rank: 96 247Sports Composite Score: .9663
22. Louis Nix, III
Name: Louis Nix, III Recruiting Class: 2010 Position: Defensive Lineman National Rank: 65 247Sports Composite Score: .9675
21. Kyle Hamilton
Name: Kyle Hamilton Recruiting Class: 2019 Position: Safety National Rank: 60 247Sports Composite Score: .9700
20. Darius Fleming
Name: Darius Fleming Recruiting Class: 2008 Position: Linebacker National Rank: 63 247Sports Composite Score: .9705
19. Raeshon McNeil
Name: Raeshon McNeil Recruiting Class: 2006 Position: Cornerback National Rank: 64 247Sports Composite Score: .9734
18. Darrin Walls
Name: Darrin Walls Recruiting Class: 2006 Position: Cornerback National Rank: 62 247Sports Composite Score: .9738
17. Nyles Morgan
Name: Nyles Morgan Recruiting Class: 2014 Position: Linebacker National Rank: 54 247Sports Composite Score: .9739
16. Vontez Duff
Name: Vontez Duff Recruiting Class: 2000 Position: Cornerback National Rank: 73 247Sports Composite Score: .9743
15. Davonte' Neal
Name: Devonte' Neal Recruiting Class: 2012 Position: Cornerback National Rank: 57 247Sports Composite Score: .9745
14. Derek Landri
Name: Derek Landri Recruiting Class: 2002 Position: Defensive Tackle National Rank: 53 247Sports Composite Score: .9769
13. Tee Shepard
Name: Tee Shepard Recruiting Class: 2012 Position: Cornerback National Rank: 51 247Sports Composite Score: .9770
12. Greg Pauly
Name: Greg Pauly Recruiting Class: 2000 Position: Defensive Tackle National Rank: 60 247Sports Composite Score: .9771
11. Gary Gray
Name: Gary Gray Recruiting Class: 2007 Position: Cornerback National Rank: 44 247Sports Composite Score: .9787
10. Corey Mays
Name: Corey Mays Recruiting Class: 2001 Position: Linebacker National Rank: 56 247Sports Composite Score: .9795
9. Ethan Johnson
Name: Ethan Johnson Recruiting Class: 2008 Position: Defensive End National Rank: 36 247Sports Composite Score: .9805
8. Stephon Tuitt
Name: Stephon Tuitt Recruiting Class: 2011 Position: Defensive End National Rank: 31 247Sports Composite Score: .9824
7. Max Redfield
Name: Max Redfield Recruiting Class: 2013 Position: Safety National Rank: 29 247Sports Composite Score: .9856
6. Victor Abiamiri
Name: Victor Abiamiri Recruiting Class: 2003 Position: Defensive End National Rank: 29 247Sports Composite Score: .9861
5. Ishaq Williams
Name: Ishaq Williams Recruiting Class: 2011 Position: Linebacker National Rank: 26 247Sports Composite Score: .9888
4. Brenan Vernon
Name: Brenan Vernon Recruiting Class: 2023 Position: Defensive End National Rank: 18 247Sports Composite Score: .9908
3. Aaron Lynch
Name: Aaron Lynch Recruiting Class: 2011 Position: Defensive End National Rank: 9 247Sports Composite Score: .9947
2. Manti Te'o
Name: Manti Te'o Recruiting Class: 2009 Position: Linebacker National Rank: 4 247Sports Composite Score: .9977
1. Jaylon Smith
Name: Jaylon Smith Recruiting Class: 2013 Position: Linebacker National Rank: 2 247Sports Composite Score: .9987
