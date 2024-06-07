Notre Dame’s top 2025 commit will take a visit to Alabama this weekend

As the saying with many recruits go, it’s not over until their signature is on the letter of intent and it has been faxed over.

It’s been very common to see players flip from one school to another, and Notre Dame football is in the midst of trying to prevent that. It’s highest rated 2025 commit, Florida safety Ivan Taylor is set to take a visit to Alabama this weekend according to Rivals Adam Gorney.

The Irish coaching staff can’t be happy about this visit, but this is fairly normal in recruiting in this era of college football. There will most likely be more schools that pop up trying to flip Taylor in the future as well.

The 20 biggest visits this weekend. And with Ivan Taylor going to Alabama and Nate Marshall heading to Auburn, that list is now 22.https://t.co/etUNq7kSph — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) June 7, 2024

Hopefully the visit just confirms what Taylor thought all along, that Notre Dame is the place for him.

