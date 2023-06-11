Notre Dame’s top 2024 in-state target has set his commitment date

Notre Dame doesn’t always go after prospects from their home state, but when they do, the Irish typically come away with a commitment.

That could very well be the case once again with Fort Wayne athlete Brauntae Johnson. The 6-foot, 2-inch and 180 two-way player is coming off an official visit to South Bend last weekend.

Johnson is rated as the 12th best athlete and 161st overall player according to the 247Sports composite rankings. The North Side High School star will make his verbal commitment on June 24th, the a day after an official visit to Purdue has been scheduled.

The timing isn’t great for the Irish, but Johnson does seem to favor Notre Dame at the current moment.

I will be announcing my commitment June 24th!!! @TomLoy247 @SWiltfong247 — Tae Tae Johnson (@taejohnson1012) June 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire