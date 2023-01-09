Is Notre Dame a top 10 team entering 2023? 247Sports doesn’t think so

As the college football season is set to finish this evening with tcu facing Georgia in the college football playoff finale, it’s that time to look ahead at who will challenge to be in the game next year.

For Notre Dame, they are losing some stars (tight end Michael Mayer, defensive end Isaiah Foskey and safety Brandon Joseph) while they found a big time up-grade at quarterback with Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman.

The player movement has many believing that the Irish will contend for a CFP spot but it seems like 247Sports isn’t thinking the same way. They released their way-too-early top 25 today and they ranked Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame 13th.

It seems a bit low considering they have made an upgrade at the most important position with plenty of returning stars (cornerback Ben Morrison, offensive tackles joe alt and Blake Fisher). The highest vote they received was 10th, with is right around where they should have been rated.

Tennessee has more questions than the Irish, they were ranked 12th. Clemson had an up-and-down year and “return” their starting quarterback who just started his first game. The Tigers were 11th while Oregon did make sense to me at 10.Bo Nix returning helps while a big time recruiting class is on their way to Eugene.

It’s obvious that this could change, with the second signing period and more player movement in the transfer portal but having Notre Dame at 13, even right now, is too low. Find out below where every team 247Sports ranked ended up.

