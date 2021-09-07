Notre Dame all-time vs. MACtion

For the fifth time in program history Notre Dame will take on a member of the Mid-American Conference, better known as the MAC, on Saturday.

The Irish are 4-0 all-time against current MAC schools and welcome Toledo for the Rockets first trip to Notre Dame Stadium this weekend.

Here is how Notre Dame has fared all-time against the folks that have blessed us all these years with weeknight MACtion as well as which MAC teams show up on Irish schedules in future seasons:

2010: 44-20 win vs. Western Michigan

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Kelly's fourth career win at Notre Dame was the program's first against a MAC team as the Irish improved to 4-3 in 2010 with a 44-20 win over Western Michigan. Dayne Crist threw for 255 and three touchdowns on the afternoon while Michael Floyd caught nine passes for 157 yards and three scores.

2017: 52-17 win vs. Miami (Ohio)

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Adams ran for 159 yards and two scores while Brandon Wimbush threw for three touchdowns in the 2017 rout of Miami (Ohio), a 52-17 Irish win.

2018: 24-16 win vs. Ball State

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Although the game never really felt in jeopardy it was anything from inspiring as the Irish outlasted Ball State 24-16 to improve to 2-0 on the young 2018 season.

2019: 52-0 win vs. Bowling Green

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The 2019 meeting with Bowling Green meant a homecoming of sorts as former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder returned to South Bend in the same role with the Falcons. Ian Book threw for 261 yards and five touchdowns while the Irish defense to just 228 total yards in the 52-0 victory.

2020: Game canceled vs. Western Michigan due to COVID

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame was scheduled to host Western Michigan a second time in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic cut the MAC season to just six games, all of which wound up being played as only conference contests.

2021: vs. Toledo - Result TBD

Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Toledo enters the Sept. 11 game at Notre Dame Stadium at 1-0 after dominating Norfolk State 44-10 in their season opener. The Rockets are seen by many as one of the favorites in the MAC this fall.

Future MAC Opponents

Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame currently has three games against current MAC opponents on future schedules: 2023: vs. Central Michigan 2024: vs. Northern Illinois, vs. Miami (Ohio)

